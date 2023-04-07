With Major League Baseball back in full swing for the 2023 season, it's time for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus. This year, Apple is expanding its coverage with more features and shows to help fans get into the game. And of course, there are two big games to get excited about each week.

This year fans will have to subscribe to the streaming platform in order to enjoy the games, unlike last year when they were available to stream for free.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday Night Baseball.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus

Friday Night Baseball is only available with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Not only can you find a wide range of MLB coverage, but there are also award-winning original series and movies to enjoy on the streaming platform.

If you're not an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you'll find a few subscription options below. As of publication, the basic plan is $6.99/month, or you can try the platform out with a free 7-day trial.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus: game matchups for April 7

The first two Friday Night Baseball games include Apple's first daytime game at Wrigley Field featuring the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs, and a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Cubs with a 4-2 record, which in this early stage of the season is good enough to put them at the top of the AL West. The Cubs are 2-3 following a back-and-forth series with the Brewers and the Reds to start the season.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.40 ERA) is the probable starter for the Rangers while Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will likely have the start for the Cubs.

The Atlanta Braves are 6-1, with their only loss coming from the Washington Nationals. They had a wild game against the visiting San Diego Padres (3-4) on Thursday, a game that saw both teams jockeying for the lead before the Braves walked it off in the ninth.

The Braves' starter is scheduled to be Jared Shuster (0-1, 7.71 ERA) while the Padres will have Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.14 ERA) on the mound.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus time

It might be called Friday Night Baseball but this week's doubleheader begins with a day game. The Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs game starts at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The night game features the San Diego Padres facing off against the Atlanta Braves at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus schedule

MLB fans can enjoy a doubleheader every Friday night this season on Apple TV Plus. Here's a look at the next few weeks and what on tap for the Friday Night Baseball schedule.

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2 pm ET/11 am PT

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

