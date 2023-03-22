Apple TV Plus brings back Friday Night Baseball, for a price

Friday Night Baseball is returning to Apple TV Plus for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The streaming services weekly doubleheaders will feature some of the biggest matchups in baseball, but this year watching the games will come at a price, as they'll only be available to Apple TV Plus subscribers.

Apple TV Plus' weekly doubleheader coverage begins Friday, April 7, with two must-watch matchups. The Texas Rangers face off against the Chicago Cubs in the inaugural daytime edition of Friday Night Baseball, to be followed by a night game featuring the San Diego Padres at the Atlanta Braves.

"We can't wait for Friday Night Baseball to start up again, and we're excited for fans to experience everything new we're bringing this season," Apple's senior vice president of Services, Eddy Cue, said in a press release. "Apple TV Plus truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there's never been a better time to sign up."

And that's the key. Unlike last year, where MLB games on Apple TV Plus were available for free, this year they're only available to subscribers.

Apple TV Plus is going all-out with their Friday Night Baseball coverage, with an all-star roster of on-air talent including former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce and noted baseball writer Russell Dorsey. Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos will return to provide pre- and postgame coverage, with two former MLB umpires, Brian Gorman and Dale Scott, on hand to talk about all of the MLB rule changes that will impact the new season.

Fans will also be able to enjoy a new whip-around show, MLB Big Inning, starting March 30. The new show will feature live coverage and game highlights every weeknight. Then, beginning in April, there will be even more MLB coverage with Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap and MLB This Week.

All of the Friday Night Baseball games will feature the same crystal-clear picture that had fans raving last year thanks to Apple's state-of-the-art cameras and immersive 5.1 sound with Spatial Audio. There will also be more players wearing microphones and exclusive aerial drone footage, and viewers in the US and Canada will be able to listen to audio from the home and away teams' local radio broadcasts as well.

In addition to Apple TV Plus, baseball fans also will to be able to stream games on ESPN Plus and Peacock this season.

Apple TV Plus is currently available for $6.99 (US) per month with a seven-day free trial.