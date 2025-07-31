2025 TCM Summer Under the Stars schedule: when you can watch movies from Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland, Clark Gable and more

For more than two decades, Turner Classic Movies has dedicated the month of August its Summer Under the Stars program, which spotlights some of the biggest movie stars in film history. That continues with the 2025 TCM Summer Under the Stars slate.

Starting August 1 and going throughout the month, each day will feature movies starring a specific iconic movie star all day long. This year the roster includes Audrey Hepburn, Christopher Plummer, Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Ruby Dee, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Kirk Douglas, Shirley MacLaine and more. Plummer is one of eight stars being featured as part of the month-long program for the first time.

Turner Classic Movies is the cable TV home of some of the greatest movies of all time and presents them uncut and commercial free. The network features one of the largest libraries in the world, so not only is it going to be showing some of the most popular movies from its roster of 31 stars this month, but there are going to be a number of deep cuts from their resumes highlighted as part of the programming.

Watch a preview of the months offering with the official Summer Under the Stars trailer:

In order to watch TCM's Summer Under the Stars live on TV you need to have a traditional cable subscription or live TV streaming service that carries the network (DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV do in the case of the latter). If you've cut the cord or aren't able to watch TCM live on TV, the streaming service HBO Max has a dedicated hub for Turner Classic Movies and likely has many of the movies that are being shown this month available to stream.

That's the basics, so now see what movies are coming across the month with a look at the complete 2025 TCM Summer Under the Stars schedule:

August 1 — Lana Turner

6 am: These Glamour Girls (1939)

7:30 am: Dancing Co-Ed (1939)

9 am: Honky Tonk (1941)

11 am: Green Dolphin Street (1947)

1:30 pm: The Three Musketeers (1948)

4 pm: A Life of Her Own (1950)

6 pm: The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

8 pm: Imitation of Life (1959)

10:15 pm: The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

12:30 am: Portrait in Black (1960)

2:30 am: Johnny Eager (1942)

4:30 am: Mr. Imperium (1951)

August 2 — Christopher Plummer

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Stage Struck (1958)

8 am: Wind Across the Everglades (1958)

9:45 am: The Spiral Staircase (1975)

11:15 am: International Velvet (1978)

1:30 pm: Inside Daisy Clover (1965)

3:45 pm: Aces High (1976)

6 pm: The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

8 pm: The Sound of Music (1965)

11 pm: The Last Station (2009)

1 am: The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

3:30 am: Triple Cross (1966)

August 3 — Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's (Image credit: Getty Images)

6 am: The Unforgiven (1960)

8:15 am: Green Mansions (1959)

10 am: The Children’s Hour (1961)

Noon: Sabrina (1954)

2 pm: Charade (1963)

4 pm: Two for the Road (1967)

6 pm: Wait Until Dark (1967)

8 pm: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

10:15 pm: How to Steal a Million (1966)

12:30 am: My Fair Lady (1964)

3:30 am: Love in the Afternoon (1957)

August 4 — Howard Keel

6 am: Ride, Vaquero! (1953)

8 am: Callaway Went Thataway (1951)

9:30 am: Texas Carnival (1951)

11 am: Pagan Love Song (1950)

12:30 pm: Fast Company (1953)

2 pm: Lovely to Look At (1952)

4 pm: Kiss Me Kate (1953)

6 pm: Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

8 pm: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

10 pm: Show Boat (1951)

Midnight: Calamity Jane (1953)

2 am: Rose Marie (1954)

4 am: Jupiter’s Darling (1955)

August 5 — Claude Raines

6 am: Stolen Holiday (1937)

7:30 am: Four Daughters (1938)

9:15 am: Caesar and Cleopatra (1945)

11:30 am: The Unsuspected (1947)

1:30 pm: Passage to Marseille (1944)

3:30 pm: Mr. Skeffington (1944)

6 pm: Now, Voyager (1942)

8 pm: Notorious (1946)

10 pm: Casablanca (1942)

Midnight: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

2:15 am: They Won’t Forget (1937)

4 am: The Passionate Friends (1949)

August 6 — Judy Garland

6 am: Little Nellie Kelly (1940)

8 am: Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941)

10 am: For Me and My Gal (1942)

Noon: Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

2 pm: Girl Crazy (1943)

4 pm: In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

6 pm: Summer Stock (1950)

8 pm: A Star is Born (1954)

11:15 pm: I Could Go On Singing (1963)

1:15 am: The Clock (1945)

3:00 am: The Harvey Girls (1946)

4:45 am: Listen, Darling (1938)

August 7 — Ruby Dee

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Tall Target (1951)

7:30 am: Edge of the City (1957)

9:30 am: Take a Giant Step (1959)

11:30 am: Black Girl (1972)

1:30 pm: The Sheriff (1971)

3:15 pm: Buck and the Preacher (1972)

5:15 pm: Long Day’s Journey Into Night (1982)

8:00 pm: A Raisin in the Sun (1961)

10:15 pm: Uptight (1968)

12:15 am: The Incident (1967)

2:15 am: The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson (1990)

4:15 am: The Jackie Robinson Story (1950)

August 8 — James Garner

6 am: Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)

7:30 am: Mister Buddwing (1966)

9:15 am: Cash McCall (1960)

11 am: Boys’ Night Out (1962)

1 pm: The Wheeler Dealers (1963)

3 pm: The Americanization of Emily (1964)

5 pm: Grand Prix (1966)

8 pm: Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

10 pm: Support Your Local Gunfighter (1971)

Midnight: 36 Hours (1964)

2:15 am: They Only Kill Their Masters (1972)

4:15 am: Skin Game (1971)

August 9 — Elizabeth Taylor

6 am: National Velvet (1944)

8:15 am: A Date with Judy (1948)

10:15 am: The Girl Who Had Everything (1953)

11:30 am: Father’s Little Dividend (1951)

1 pm: Ivanhoe (1952)

3 pm: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

5 pm: Raintree County (1957)

8 pm: The Taming of the Shrew (1967)

10:15 pm: The V.I.P.s (1963)

12:30 am: The Sandpiper (1939)

2:45 am: The Comedians (1967)

August 10 — Clark Gable

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in It Happened One Night (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am: Forsaking All Others (1934)

7:45 am: China Seas (1935)

9:30 am: Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Noon: It Happened One Night (1934)

2 pm: Wife vs. Secretary (1936)

4 pm: They Met in Bombay (1941)

5:45 pm: Mogambo (1953)

8 pm: Teacher’s Pet (1958)

10:15 pm: The Misfits (1961)

12:30 am: Lone Star (1952)

2:15 am: Betrayed (1954)

4:15 am: Never Let Me Go (1953)

August 11 — Glenda Farrell

6 am: Little Caesar (1931)

7:30 am: We’re in the Money (1935)

8:45 am: Here Comes Carter (1936)

10 am: Dance Charlie Dance (1937)

11:15 am: Smart Blonde (1936)

12:30 pm: Fly Away Baby (1937)

1:45 pm: The Adventurous Blonde (1937)

3 pm: Blondes at Work (1938)

4:15 pm: Torchy Gets Her Man (1938)

5:30 pm: Torchy Blane in Chinatown (1939)

6:45 pm: Torchy Runs for Mayor (1939)

8 pm: Girl Missing (1933)

9:15 pm: Hi, Nellie (1934)

10:45 pm: I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932)

12:30 am: Gold Diggers of 1937 (1936)

2:30 am: Go Into Your Dance (1935)

4:15 am: The Match King (1932)

August 12 — Pedro Armendáriz

(First time feature in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Big Boodle (1957)

8 am: Fort Apache (1948)

10:30 am: The Conqueror (1956)

12:30 pm: The Wonderful Country (1959)

2:30 pm: Diane (1956)

4:30 pm: Captain Sinbad (1963)

6:15 pm: La rebelión de los colgados a.k.a. The Rebellion of the Hanged (1954)

8 pm: Soledad’s Shawl (1952)

10 pm: 3 Godfathers (1949)

Midnight: My Son, the Hero (1962)

2:15 am: The Fugitive (1947)

4:00 am: Tulsa (1949)

August 13 — Shirley MacLaine

Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine in Terms of Endearment (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am: The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964)

8:15 am: Two Loves (1961)

10 am: The Sheepman (1958)

11:30 am: Being There (1979)

1:45 pm: Irma la Douce (1963)

4:15 pm: Gambit (1966)

6:15 pm: The Trouble with Harry (1955)

8 pm: Terms of Endearment (1983)

10:30 pm: Sweet Charity (1969)

1:15 am: Two for the Seesaw (1962)

3:30 am: Some Came Running (1958)

August 14 — Sterling Hayden

6 am: The Star (1952)

8 am: Kansas Pacific (1953)

9:30 am: Arrow in the Dust (1954)

11 am: Suddenly (1954)

12:30 pm: The Golden Hawk (1952)

2:15 pm: Valerie (1957)

4 pm: Zero Hour! (1957)

6 pm: The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

8 pm: The Killing (1956)

9:45 pm: Crime Wave (1953)

11:15 pm: Five Steps to Danger (1957)

12:45 am: Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

2:30 am: Winter Kills (1979)

4:15 am: Carol For Another Christmas (1964)

August 15 — Janet Leigh

6 am: Holiday Affair (1949)

7:45 am: Little Women (1949)

10 am: Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Noon: Two Tickets to Broadway (1951)

2 pm: Just This Once (1952)

4 pm: The Naked Spur (1953)

6 pm: Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

8 pm: Psycho (1960)

10 pm: Touch of Evil (1958)

Midnight: Act of Violence (1949)

1:30 am: Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955)

3:15 am: Confidentially Connie (1953)

4:30 am: Night of the Lepus (1972)

August 16 — Charles Bronson

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Riding Shotgun (1954)

7:30 am: Target Zero (1955)

9:15 am: Run of the Arrow (1957)

10:45 am: Guns for San Sebastian (1968)

12:45 pm: The Magnificent Seven (1960)

3 pm: The Great Escape (1963)

6 pm: Red Sun (1971)

8 pm: Hard Times (1975)

10 pm: Chato’s Land (1972)

Midnight: Death Wish (1974)

1:45 am: The Dirty Dozen (1967)

4:30 am: Guns of Diablo (1964)

August 17 — Jennifer Jones

6 am: The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1957)

8 am: Madame Bovary (1949)

10 am: We Were Strangers (1949)

Noon: Portrait of Jennie (1948)

1:45 pm: Carrie (1952)

4 pm: Good Morning, Miss Dove (1955)

6 pm: Love is a Many Splendored Thing (1955)

8 pm: Cluny Brown (1946)

10 pm: The Song of Bernadette (1943)

1 am: Love Letters (1945)

3 am: A Farewell to Arms (1957)

August 18 — James Gleason

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Penguin Pool Murder (1932)

7:15 am: Murder on the Blackboard (1934)

8:30 am: The Plot Thickens (1936)

9:45 am: We’re Only Human (1935)

11 am: The Ex-Mrs. Bradford (1936)

12:30 pm: A Date with the Falcon (1942)

1:45 pm: Tanks a Million (1941)

3 pm: This Man’s Navy (1945)

4:45 pm: The Hoodlum Saint (1946)

6:30 pm: The Dude Goes West (1948)

8 pm: Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

10 pm: The Night of the Hunter (1955)

11:45 pm: Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

2 am: Murder on a Honeymoon (1935)

3:15 am: Forty Naughty Girls (1937)

4:30 am: Hot Tip (1935)

August 19 — Hedy Lamarr

6 am: Lady of the Tropics (1939)

7:45 am: Boom Town (1940)

10 am: Comrade X (1940)

Noon: I Take This Woman (1940)

2 pm: The Heavenly Body (1944)

4 pm: The Conspirators (1944)

6 pm: The Strange Woman (1946)

8 pm: Samson and Delilah (1949)

10 pm: Algiers (1938)

Midnight: The Female Animal (1958)

1:30 am: Her Highness and the Bellboy (1945)

3:15 am: H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941)

August 20 — James Cagney

6 am: The Doorway to Hell (1930)

7:30 am: Lady Killer (1933)

9 am: He Was Her Man (1934)

10:15 am: The Strawberry Blonde (1941)

12:15 pm: The Bride Came C.O.D. (1941)

2:15 pm: Captains of the Clouds (1942)

4:15 pm: A Lion Is in the Streets (1953)

6 pm: Tribute to a Bad Man (1956)

8 pm: Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

10:15 pm: The Mayor of Hell (1933)

Midnight: City for Conquest (1940)

2 am: ‘G’ Men (1935)

3:30 am: Blonde Crazy (1931)

5 am: James Cagney: Top of the World (1992)

August 21 — Patricia Neal

6 am: John Loves Mary (1949)

8 am: The Hasty Heart (1949)

10 am: Bright Leaf (1950)

Noon: The Breaking Point (1950)

2 pm: Raton Pass (1951)

4 pm: Psyche 59 (1964)

6 pm: The Night Digger (1971)

8 pm: The Fountainhead (1949)

10 pm: Hud (1963)

Midnight: A Face in the Crowd (1957)

2:15 am: The Subject Was Roses (1968)

4:15 am: Washington Story (1952)

August 22 — Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra (Image credit: GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty)

6 am: Higher and Higher (1943)

7:45 am: The Kissing Bandit (1948)

9:30 am: Take Me Out to the Ballgame (1949)

11:30 am: 4 for Texas (1963)

1:30 pm: Ocean’s 11 (1960)

4 pm: High Society (1956)

6 pm: The Tender Trap (1955)

8 pm: Guys and Dolls (1955)

10:45 pm: The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

1 am: Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964)

3:15 am: Anchors Aweigh (1945)

August 23 — Gina Lollobrigida

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Hotel Paradiso (1966)

7:45 am: Go Naked in the World (1961)

9:30 am: Never So Few (1959)

11:45 am: Beat the Devil (1953)

1:30 pm: Solomon and Sheba (1959)

4 pm: Trapeze (1956)

6 pm: Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968)

8 pm: Come September (1961)

10 pm: Strange Bedfellows (1965)

Midnight: Woman of Straw (1964)

2:15 am: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956)

4:15 am: Fanfan la Tulipe (1952)

August 24 — Henry Fonda

6 am: The Male Animal (1942)

7:30 am: The Big Street (1942)

9:15 am: Jezebel (1938)

10:45 am: The Lady Eve (1941)

12:45 pm: A Big Hand for the Little Lady (1966)

3 pm: Spencer’s Mountain (1963)

6 pm: The Wrong Man (1956)

8 pm: Fail-Safe (1964)

10 pm: The Best Man (1964)

Midnight: Mister Roberts (1955)

1:45 am: Firecreek (1968)

4:30 am: The Rounders (1965)

August 25 — Shirley Jones

6 am: The Secret of My Success (1965)

8 am: A Ticklish Affair (1963)

9:30 am: The Cheyenne Social Club (1970)

11:15 am: The Happy Ending (1969)

1:15 pm: The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963)

3:30 pm: April Love (1957)

5:30 pm: Oklahoma! (1955)

8 pm: Carousel (1956)

10:15 pm: The Music Man (1962)

1 am: Elmer Gantry (1960)

3:45 am: Beyond the Poseidon Adventure (1979)

August 26 — Tom Courtenay

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Operation Crossbow (1965)

8 am: A Dandy in Aspic (1968)

10 am: Otley (1969)

11:45 am: The Night of the Generals (1967)

2:15 pm: King Rat (1965)

4:30 pm: Doctor Zhivago (1965)

8 pm: Billy Liar (1963)

10 pm: The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1955)

Midnight: The Dresser (1983)

2:15 am: King & Country (1964)

4 am: Private Potter (1963)

August 27 — Joan Crawford

6 am: Rain (1932)

8 am: Sadie McKee (1934)

10 am: Susan and God (1940)

Noon: A Woman’s Face (1941)

2 pm: Above Suspicion (1943)

4 pm: The Damned Don’t Cry (1950)

6 pm: Goodbye, My Fancy (1951)

8 pm: Torch Song (1953)

9:45 pm: The Story of Esther Costello (1957)

11:45 pm: Harriet Craig (1950)

1:30 am: Humoresque (1946)

3:45 am: Possessed (1947)

August 28 — Donald O’Connor

Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

(First time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: That’s Entertainment! (1974)

8:30 am: Sing You Sinners (1938)

10:15 am: On Your Toes (1939)

Noon: Beau Geste (1939)

2 pm: Private Buckaroo (1942)

3:30 pm: The Milkman (1950)

5 pm: Double Crossbones (1951)

6:30 pm: I Love Melvin (1953)

8 pm: Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

10 pm: Francis (1950)

11:45 pm: There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)

2:00 am: That Funny Feeling (1965)

4:00 am: Cry for Happy (1961)

August 29 — Alexis Smith

6 am: Steel Against the Sky (1941)

7:30 am: The Smiling Ghost (1941)

9 am: One Last Fling (1949)

10:30 am: The Horn Blows at Midnight (1945)

Noon: The Doughgirls (1944)

2 pm: The Woman in White (1948)

4 pm: Stallion Road (1947)

6 pm: Whiplash (1948)

8 pm: Any Number Can Play (1949)

10 pm: Conflict (1945)

11:45 pm: Night and Day (1946)

2 am: San Antonio (1945)

4 am: Gentleman Jim (1942)

August 30 — Kirk Douglas

6 am: Out of the Past (1947)

7:45 am: The Story of Three Loves (1953)

10 am: Top Secret Affair (1957)

11:45 am: Seven Days in May (1964)

2 pm: Paths of Glory (1957)

3:45 pm: Lust for Life (1956)

6 pm: Champion (1949)

8 pm: Detective Story (1951)

10 pm: Ace in the Hole (1951)

Midnight: The Heroes of Telemark (1965)

2:30 am: Two Weeks in Another Town (1962)

4:30 am: The Big Trees (1952)

August 31 — Irene Dunne