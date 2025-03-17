5 Best Audrey Hepburn movies (ranked): where to watch Breakfast at Tiffany’s and more

Audrey Hepburn is a Hollywood legend. Whether you’ve seen one of her movies or not, you likely would recognize many of the iconic images that come from them. She has plenty of classics to her name, but what are the best Audrey Hepburn movies?

Hepburn (no relation to Katharine Hepburn, by the way) was at her peak in the 1950s and 60s, the tail end of what is often referred to as the “Golden Age of Hollywood” (known for the studio system and the height of movie stardom). Hepburn slowed down after 1967, only making four more movies (most notably Robin and Marian opposite Sean Connery and Steven Spielberg’s Always) until her early passing at 63 in 1993.

Nevertheless, she created an unmistakable legacy on the big screen, with a number of classic movies. For my money, these are the five very best Audrey Hepburn movies.

5. Wait Until Dark (1967)

Alan Arkin and Audrey Hepburn in Wait Until Dark (Image credit: Warner Bros/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

Romance was often a big part of Hepburn’s movies, but not in Wait Until Dark, a psychological thriller where Hepburn plays a blind woman who becomes terrorized by a trio of criminals as they infiltrate her house to find a stash of drugs they believe has mistakenly ended up there. Hepburn plays Susy Hendrix with great resilience as she finds a way to turn the tables against the burglars, one of whom is the late great Alan Arkin. Hepburn would earn one of her five Oscar nominations for Best Actress.

Available via digital on-demand in the US and UK.

4. Charade (1963)

Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn in Charade (Image credit: Universal)

Though Hepburn never worked with Alfred Hitchcock, Charade feels very much in the North by Northwest vein as it is a globe-spanning mystery story set in the world of spies and double crosses; it also stars frequent Hitchcock collaborator Cary Grant. Charade is a bit more playful though than the typical Hitchcock thriller, with Hepburn and Grant a fun pairing to ride along with on this adventure.

Streaming free on Prime Video, Fandango at Home and Tubi in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK.

3. My Fair Lady (1964)

Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady (Image credit: Warner Bros./Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The only Best Picture-winning movie that Hepburn starred in, My Fair Lady is a beloved musical. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s classic play Pygmalion, Hepburn plays Eliza Doolittle, a crude, Cockney flower girl who is taken on as a pupil by the phonetics professor Henry Higgins to see if he can turn her into a lady. The movie features some classic musical numbers, including “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” Though this is one of her most iconic roles, Hepburn was not nominated for an Oscar here.

Available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Paramount Plus in the UK.

2. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn in the black gown and pearl necklace of Holly Golightly is probably the first image associated with the actress. And rightly so, because for my money her performance here is the best of her career. She is phenomenal as Truman Capote’s New York socialite running from her past. While certainly the movie’s horrible portrayal of the Asian American character Mr. Yunioshi is reason to knock it down a peg, the primary reason that Breakfast at Tiffany’s is not number one has more to do with the movie that earned that spot.

Streaming on MGM Plus and Paramount Plus in the US; streaming on Paramount Plus in the UK.

1. Roman Holiday (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Roman Holiday may be the greatest romantic comedy of all time; top five in my books for sure. Hepburn, in her first starring role and her only Oscar-winning performance, plays Princess Ann, who decides to break away from her security duty for the chance to explore Rome as normally as possible. She is assisted in her adventure by journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who while at first just looking for a story, truly begins to care for Ann. This movie is magic from the direction of the great William Wyler, to a perfect script by Dalton Trumbo (who was blacklisted at the time) and the gorgeous costumes by the legendary Edith Head. But Hepburn is the light that gives the movie its spark and charm.

Streaming on MGM Plus and Paramount Plus in the US; streaming on Paramount Plus in the UK.

If you’re interested in learning more about Audrey Hepburn, the documentary Audrey about her life, career and humanitarian work, is now streaming on Netflix in the US; it’s available via digital on-demand in the UK.