How to watch MLB 2023: stream, TV and everything to know to watch Major League Baseball

The MLB 2023 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons ever. With 30 major league teams, dozens of minor league teams and thousands of games to keep track of throughout the season, it can be hard to figure out where to find the game you want to watch and how to watch it. From local market games to Friday Night Baseball, there are lots of places to catch MLB games.

We've put together a guide with all of the information you'll need to find the games you want to watch this season.

How to watch MLB 2023 in the US

Watch MLB 2023 on TV

Major League Baseball has TV deals with several networks, so it can take some searching to find the game you're looking for. Generally speaking, if you're looking to watch the team in your home city then you'll need to consult local listings to see where it's on.

If you're looking for nationally broadcast games, or out-of-market games, you might find them on Fox, TBS, ESPN or MLB Network. Fox is available without a cable TV subscription, but you'll need a cable package to watch TBS, ESPN and MLB Network.

If you've cut the cord, Fox and ESPN are included in the channel lineups of FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . TBS is available on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, while MLB Network is available (included or as an add-on channel) with FuboTV and Sling TV.

How to stream MLB 2023

Watch MLB on MLB.TV

You can catch every out of market Major League Baseball game live or on demand through a subscription to MLB.TV (opens in new tab). New in 2023 is access to over 7,000 Minor League Baseball games. This is the best option for baseball fans who want access to as many games as possible.

Games on MLB.TV are still subject to local and national blackout restrictions, but generally speaking you have more access to games even with the blackouts. And with local games, the games are usually available to stream on the platform the following day.

A yearly subscription to MLB.TV costs $149.99 and covers the whole season. The monthly plan is $24.99/month, with the final payment in October. There's also a single team option for $129.99 that allows you to watch all of your favorite team's out-of-market games all season long.

Subscribers also have access to the MLB.TV library featuring documentaries, classic games and World Series films.

MLB.TV is available for baseball fans in the UK as well.

How to stream MLB on Peacock

Thanks to last year's deal with Peacock, MLB fans can catch Sunday Morning MLB exclusively on Peacock with a subscription to the streaming service.

There will be a total of 19 games broadcast on Sunday mornings on Peacock, beginning April 23. You can find the complete lineup here (opens in new tab).

You will need a Peacock Premium subscription in order to watch Sunday Morning MLB on Peacock.

How to stream MLB on Apple TV Plus

Friday Night Baseball is back on Apple TV Plus , with a doubleheader matchup every Friday night throughout the season. Apple's MLB coverage also includes live pre- and postgame shows, MLB Big Inning whip-around show, Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap and MLB This Week in addition to live look-ins and in-game highlights.

This season, fans who want to catch the action will need to subscribe to the streaming service, which is available for $6.99 (US) per month.

You can find the complete schedule of Friday Night Baseball games here (opens in new tab).

How to stream MLB on ESPN Plus

ESPN will once again be home to a number of MLB games throughout the 2023 season, and these games will be available on ESPN Plus , which is available as a standalone service or through the Disney Bundle .

How to stream MLB on MLB Mobile App

Want to enjoy MLB action on the go? Then the MLB Mobile App is for you.

With a snapshot of your favorite team, personalized content based on your team preferences and real-time MLB news and highlights, you'll have all of MLB at your fingertips. You can follow individual players, watch 24/7 programming, including on-demand videos and gameday updates with enhanced Statcast data. iPhone users can also get live updates on your lock screen.

And with a subscription to MLB At Bat ($3.99 monthly, $29.99 annually) you can listen to in-market live game radio streams for all 30 teams with no blackouts along with expanded video offerings.

The MLB Mobile App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

How to watch MLB 2023 in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch MLB games in a variety of places, including Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TSN and RDS.

How to watch MLB 2023 in the UK

BT Sport is the UK home for Major League Baseball games, with roughly 16 weekly and over 400 games per season, including All-Star Week events like the Futures Games, Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

You can sign up for BT for a £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab), which includes all BT Sport channels, including BT Sport ESPN.

Things to know about MLB 2023

When is MLB Opening Day 2023? MLB Opening Day 2023 is March 30. All 30 teams will be in action that day to kick off the new season.