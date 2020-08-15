ESPN+ is a standalone sports streaming service with live sports, original programming, and documentaries all its own. It lives inside the ESPN app, which also has programming from their cable channels and website.

And there's more live sports than ever on ESPN+. Be it MLB (which is finally back!) or basketball, or hockey, soccer, boxing or MMA. And you're not stuck watching them on your phone or tablet. No, you want to watch ESPN+ on your TV.

But if you want to watch ESPN+ content on your TV, you'll need to understand how to navigate to that special content. The ESPN app is available on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and the Roku platforms, but the navigation is largely the same on every one of them.

How to watch ESPN+ on your TV

Open the ESPN App on your streaming device. If it's not yet installed, get it from your device app or channel store. Highlight the settings gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Click to enter the settings menu. Open Account Information . Choose Login to ESPN Account to see your activation code. Visit es.pn/activate on your phone, tablet, or PC. Follow the directions on the site to login with your ESPN+ account . Your TV will confirm when you've successfully linked your account. Back on the ESPN TV App main screen, select ESPN+.

Now your TV is all set up to watch ESPN+ content. The ESPN+ section has live content and original shows including documentaries all waiting for you. Just select the ESPN+ section each time you open the app to see what's new.

If your streaming device doesn't have an ESPN app, you have options. If you have a Chromecast, you can Cast ESPN+ from your phone to your TV. If you have an older Apple TV, you can use AirPlay ESPN+ from your iPhone to your TV. Or you can pick up a new streaming device that can run the ESPN app. Make sure to stop back after for help getting everything set up.

ESPN+ is a great option to stream sports outside of a bundle. You will need to have a subscription to watch ESPN+ sports and shows on your TV, but they offer new subscribers a free trial to get a feel for the service and the apps.