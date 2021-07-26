How to watch La Liga soccer in 2021

One of the coolest thing about sports these days is that you're almost certainly able to watch whatever it is you want, somehow, someway. And those ways are getting easier every day. That bring us to La Liga — Spain's premier football (soccer!) league. And in 2021 it's easier than ever to watch every single La Liga game, thanks to a new partnership with ESPN and ESPN Plus.

And that actually answer the ultimate question of how you can watch La Liga. In the United States in 2021 — and for the next eight seasons, actually — you'll be able to watch hundreds of game each season on ESPN+. That's all 17 teams who were around in 2020-21, plus Rayo Vallecano, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, and RCD Mallorca, who were promoted from the Segunda Division.

And you won't be alone — ESPN+ has more than 13.8 million subscribers in the United States alone.

The 2021-22 La Liga season opens over four days — Aug. 13-16 — with 10 matches streamed in English and Spanish, all on ESPN+.

Here's everything you need to know about watching FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and all the rest in 2021.

How to watch La Liga soccer in the United States

The 91st season of La Liga football — soccer! — sees a big change for fans in the United States. It's the first time that ESPN Plus becomes the exclusive home for the league in America. And throughout the season we'll find games across the greater ESPN and ABC platforms.

But every game — more than 380 this season — will be available in English and in Spanish on ESPN+.

ESPN Plus is the streaming service from the eponymous sports network that is home to all things sports that simply don't fit on the existing ESPN channels. We're talking live sports like — well, every single sport you can think or. Baseball. Football. The other football. MMA. Boxing. Cycling. Rugby. Whatever. If it's a sport, there's a pretty good chance you'll be able to watch it live at some point on ESPN+. There's also a healthy dose of original content, too, with shows from the likes of Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, and more.

ESPN+ currently is available for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Starting Aug. 13, 2021, however, the ESPN Plus price is going to increase to $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year for new subscribers. Current subscribers will see the increase on their next bill. While nobody loves a price increase, that doesn't change the fact that there's still a ridiculous amount of live sports available on ESPN+, including La Liga.

And you're able to watch ESPN+ on just about any modern digital device, from your phone to your television. Just fire up the ESPN app and you're on your way.

La Liga opening weekend schedule

Here's the full schedule for the first four days of games. All will be available on ESPN+, and a one also will be shown on other networks as noted. All times listed are Eastern.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF, 3 p.m., ESPN+

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Cádiz CD vs. Levante UD, 1:30 p.m, ESPN+

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+

D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m., ESPN+

SUNDAY, AUG. 15

RC Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+

FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad, 2 p.m, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Sevilla FC vs. Rayo Vallecano, ESPN+

MONDAY, AUG. 16

Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Elche CF vs. Athletic Club, 4 p.m., ESPN+