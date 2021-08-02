How to watch every Premier League 2021-22 game live: full TV schedule

The 2021-22 Premier League is almost upon us! And here's how to watch every Premier League 2021/22 game live.

Last season, Manchester City was crowned the 2020/21 Premier League winner after local rivals Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City in May. They'll begin defending their title on Sunday, August 15, when they face Spurs at home in the Etihad Stadium, and fans will be hoping that star manager Pep Guardiola will lead Man City to a back-to-back victory this season.

It's also Brentford's first season in the Premier League since the top flight league was established in 1992. They have not played at this level in English football since 1947, but lifted the Championship play-off trophy after defeating Swansea 2-0 on May 29 to secure their promotion! Meanwhile, Fulham, Sheffield United, and West Bromwich Albion won't be making appearances, as they were all relegated to the EFL Championship.

If you're wanting to watch every match that's being broadcast, here's how to watch the 2021-22 Premier League live online!

How to watch the Premier League in the United States

If you're wanting to watch the Premier League in the US, it's nice and easy. That's because NBCUniversal has the rights to every single game, so you can watch the entire season (all 380 matches) across NBC's platforms.

Most folks will find games on NBCSN (with a few sprinkled on CNBC or NBC proper), which is available on ever cable service or major streaming platform.

The most economical way to get NBCSN if you don't already have it is to get the Sling Blue package on Sling TV. On its own, it costs $35 a month and gets you 43 channels — including NBCSN. But you can do even better if you pair it up with the Sling Orange plan, for $50 a month. (And that's after a Sling TV free trial.)

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. For the full experience and access to all the Premier League games in the United States, you're going to need a subscription to Peacock — NBCUniversal's dedicated streaming service.

There's a catch, though. The free tier of Peacock isn't going to get the job done. You'll need a paid subscription to the Peacock Premium service.

For $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, you can get the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium. If you don't want to see any ads, you can spend an additional $5 a month (or pay $99 annually). Either of these packages will allow you to watch live sports like the English Premier League and get you access to Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows, and next-day access to returning broadcast series.

(Image credit: Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

Despite the UK being the home of the Premier League, watching your favorite team can be a bit tricky. For a start, not every game is televised. And of the 200 that are, matches are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, and BT Sport.

As per usual, Sky Sport has the majority of matches available, including every single West Ham game in the opening two months of the season and the majority of Brentford's match-ups.

In the opening weekend (August 13-15) of the season alone you'll find four major games available to watch on Sky Sports, with Brentford vs. Arsenal on Friday, Norwich vs. Liverpool on Saturday and then Newcastle vs. West Ham and Spurs v Man City on Sunday.

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to 52 matches this season. Their first one is a clash between Man United vs. Leeds on Saturday 14 August, with Liverpool vs. Burnley the following Saturday. Man City fans will want to sign up for BT Sport to keep up with their club, as the broadcaster has the majority of their matches when the season gets underway.

What teams are in the Premier League in 2021?

One of the coolest things about the Premier League — especially when compared to professional sports in the United States — is that the teams change a bit every season. The bottom three teams in the Premier League at the end of the season (based on points) are "relegated" down a little to the English Football League Championship. (Also known as the Sky Bet Championship.) And the top two teams from the EFL are promoted to the Premier League. (A third team joins them after a little mini-tournament between the Nos. 3-6 teams in the EFL.)

It's great because it puts some real stakes on the season. It's not just about money — it's also about the indignity of being sent down a level. And it gives teams in the lower leagues impetus to play harder (and spend more money) to reach the top level. After the 2020-21 season, Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United were relegated to the EFL, while Brentford, Norwich City and Watford were promoted.

It's roughly the equivalent of a Triple-A Minor League Baseball Team — say, the Durham Bulls — being promoted to Major League Baseball, and the Miami Marlins being sent down to Triple-A for the next season.

Here are the 20 teams that are competing in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford (promoted)

Briton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City (promoted)

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford (promoted)

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Below you'll find a list of upcoming fixtures, updated throughout the 2021-22 season. You'll find the local kick-off time, as well as where you need to head to watch each match.

Note: NBC and Peacock are showing every single match in the US, but not all games are televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Friday 13 August

Brentford vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on NBCSN / 12:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 14 August

Manchester United vs Leeds - 7:30 am EST on NBCSN / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Burnley vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Everton vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium/ 3:00 pm BST

Norwich City vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle United vs West Ham - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool vs Burnley - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST on CNBC / 3:00 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Watford - 12:30 pm EST on NBC/ 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22 August

Southampton vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 23 August

West Ham vs Leicester City - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29 August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City- 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12 September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13 September

Everton vs Burnely - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17 September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18 September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19 September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST