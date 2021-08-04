How to watch Brentford City's Premier League games

Brentford City has made it to the Premier League for the very first time! The London-based club has never appeared in the top flight of English football since the league was rebranded in 1992, but are ready to make a name for themselves in the Premier League 2021/22 season.

They were promoted for the new Premier League season after defeating Swansea 2-0 in the play-off final back in May. You can watch the highlights from that match-up below!

If you only want to keep up with the newest team in the Premier League this year, here's how to watch Brentford City's Premier League matches!

How to watch Brentford City in the UK

Premier League coverage in the UK is split primarily between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime (during the Christmas period). The full broadcast schedule isn't available yet, but we do know who will be showing live coverage from when the season starts.

Sky Sports still gets the largest portion of exclusive matches, and as such you should pick up Sky Sports if you only want to pay for one live sport package to follow Brentford this season. Both the opening game of the season (Brentford v Arsenal) and Brentford's face-off with Liverpool towards the end of September will be shown live on Sky Sports

If you want to watch as many Brentford games as possible, you'll also need BT Sport coverage. So far, we know that Brentford v Wolverhampton (Friday, 17 September) will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. As BT has 52 exclusive matches this year, there's a possibility that more of Brentford's televised matches will only be available on BT Sport.

How to watch Brentford City in the United States

In the US, every single match in the season is being broadcast by NBC, including all of Brentford's matches. Most viewers will find games on NBCSN, but a few will be shown on CNBC or NBC proper, and these channels are available on every single cable service or streaming platform.

The cheapest way to get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package which gets you NBCSN and 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want even more channels, you can pair it up with the Sling Orange plan for an extra $15 a month.

Plenty of NBC's Premier League coverage (including a handful of Brentford's opening matches) are only available on their streaming service, Peacock. However, you won't be able to watch the games on the free tier, as live Premier League games are only available on Peacock Premium.

That means you'll be paying $4.99 a month (or $9.99 if you want to get rid of any ads) for Peacock Premium, but you can also stump up $49.99 ($99 for the ad-free plan) if you'd prefer to pay annually. Either package will let you watch live sport including Peacock exclusive Premier League games, as well as giving you access to Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows and next-day access to returning broadcast series, too!

Brentford City Premier League Fixtures

Below you’ll find a list of Brentford’s upcoming Premier League fixtures. We'll keep this guide up to date with where and when you can watch Brentford in action throughout the season.

Note: NBC will broadcast all 380 matches from the Premier League, but not all games are televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated when this info becomes available.

Friday 13 August 2021

Brentford v Arsenal 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports / 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN

Saturday 21 August 2021

Brentford v Crystal Palace 3:00pm BST / 10:00 am EST on Peacock

Satuday 28 August 2021

Brentford v Aston Villa 3:00pm BST / 10:00 am EST on Peacock

Saturday 11 September 2021

Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion 3:00pm BST / 10:00 am EST on Peacock

Saturday 18 September 2021

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30pm BST / 7:30 am EST

Saturday 25 September 2021

Brentford v Liverpool 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports / 12:30 pm EST

Saturday 2 October 2021

Brentford v West Ham 3:00pm BST / 10:00 am EST