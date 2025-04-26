How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn: streaming Fatal Fury boxing online or on TV

All eyes are on White Hart Lane as British boxing stars Chris Eubanks Jr. and Conor Benn prepare to face off on Saturday, April 26.

Quick links US: DAZN PPV

UK: Sky Sports Box Office / DAZN PPV

AU: DAZN PPV

Watch abroad with a VPN

This match, billed as Fatal Fury, has been rumored for years and in fact was supposed to take place three years ago, and was posponed. So boxing fans have been waiting for the showdown for a long time.

Eubanks Jr. and Benn's fathers were both big boxing rivals and so this isn't just a showdown between two star fighters, but two family names. It's also a showdown between four other sets of boxers and we'll list the full fight card below.

Eubanks Jr. vs Benn: Fatal Fury takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, better known to footie fans as White Hart Lane, but will be broadcast around the world for people to stream.

So if you're interested in watching Eubanks Jr. vs Benn live, here's how to stream it.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn in the US

If you live in the US, the Eubanks Jr. vs Benn event coverage begins at midday ET / 9am PT.

You can watch the event via DAZN PPV — it's not streaming via the standard DAZN subscription but buying the PPV does give you a week's access to DAZN's offerings.

The DAZN PPV costs $24.99 to stream the event (and for that week of DAZN streaming).

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn in the UK

Two different platforms are offering pay-per-view streams of the Eubank Jr. vs Benn fight, though it's worth pointing out that you can follow along for free via BBC's Radio 5 Live. The event begins at 5pm and coverage should around then too.

The first of these options is the same as elsewhere in the world: DAZN PPV, which includes a week trial to DAZN when you sign up. It costs £19.95.

Your other option is via Sky Sports Box Office, which also costs £19.95. This doesn't include any week-long tester trial to Sky but does let you stream repeats at 8am and 5pm the next day.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn in Australia

As you can probably guess if you've skimmed through the other sections of this article to get here, Australian boxing fans can watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn via DAZN's PPV.

The event itself is due to start at 2am ACT but it'll run for several hours, so early rises could catch the title fights.

In Australia, the cost of the DAZN PPV is $39.99, and while I can't find confirmation myself, it seems likely that this once again includes 7 days of access to the DAZN streaming service.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Benn everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the boxing, you might run into some problems. DAZN is airing the fight in most countries (find a full list here) but if you're somehow in an area which isn't included in the list (unlikely, given how long it is, but possible!), then you won't be able to stream it via the major PPV. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn: Fight Card

Here's the full fight card for the boxing event: