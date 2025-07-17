One of the most anticipated summer boxing match-ups of the summer is due to take place on Saturday, July 19 as that's when Oleksander Usyk and Daniel Dubois will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium in London.

The fight has been dubbed Usyk vs Dubois 2 and it follows on from the rivals' 2023 meeting which saw Usyk beat Dubois. However many say a contentious decision from the referee was all that made the difference in the fight.

Ukranian combatant Usyk is enjoying a hot streak, maintaining an unbeaten streak through 23 fights which has seen him beat some legends of the sport.

But local hero Dubois has only lost one other fight than the original match-up, and has youth and power in his corner. This rematch shows he still has something to prove.

The full fight card contains five other combats but make no mistake, all eyes are on this reunion. So here's how to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 online from around the world when it takes place.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 in the US

The way to watch the Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight is by buying pay-per-view access via the streaming service DAZN.

A DAZN PPV for the event will cost you $59.99 so it isn't cheap, but it does get you seven days of access to DAZN for free.

You can also get access to the fight for 'free'... if you sign up for an annual subscription to DAZN, with the streamer offering it as a free perk to encourage a sign-up. This costs $19.99 per month for a year, which is $239.88 in total.

However you sign up, the broadcast begins at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT with the first fight expected to begin ten minutes later. If you just care about Usyk and Dubois' fight, that's expected to begin at 4:45pm ET/1:45 pm PT but that's an approximate figure so I'd recommend tuning in a little earlier in case the event is ahead of schedule.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 in the UK

It's probably too late to get tickets to actually see Usyk vs Dubois 2 at this point, but it's still easy to watch the fight online.

You can stream the event by signing up for DAZN pay-per-view access, which will cost you £24.99 for the entire fight card.

As in the US, you can choose either to get a 7-day DAZN free trial for that price, or to get it 'free' if you sign up for an entire year's plan of the streamer. This costs £14.99 monthly, but your first month is free, so you'll end up paying £164.89 across the year.

The first fight is expected to begin at 5:40 pm, ten minutes after DAZN's stream is scheduled to begin. Then the main event is set for around 9:45 pm but tune in early in case the fight card is ahead of schedule.

If you don't want to pay money but still want to follow the fight, the BBC is set to broadcast commentary on the BBC Sport website and app starting at 8 pm.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 in Australia

The timings of Usyk vs Dubois 2 are going to be pretty antisocial in Australia.

The match broadcast will begin at 2:30 am AEST on Sunday, July 20, with the first fight expected to begin ten minutes later. Perhaps you can wake up early for the title fight, though, which is due to begin around around 6:45 am.

As in other countries, you can watch the fight by signing up for a Pay-Per-View via the DAZN sports streaming service. DAZN doesn't provide specific AUD pricing but it's said that it'll cost the equivalent of USD$19.99, which converts to around AU$30.

With that price, you can either get access to a seven-day free trial, or pay for an annual plan to DAZN to get your Usyk vs Dubois fee for free.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight card