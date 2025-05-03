How to watch Canelo vs Scull: stream the Fatal Fury: City of Wolves boxing event online or on TV

Boxing's Super Middleweight World Championship is up for grabs on Saturday, May 3, as that's when Canelo Alvarez and William Scull will meet in the ring to contest the belt.

Both of these fighters come from off of solid track records, having won their previous fights. Alvarez is one of the current champs of boxing but many see Scull as one of his most fearsome opponents at this point of Canelo's career.

Canelo vs Scull is being billed as Fatal Fury; City of the Wolves, and it takes place in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves around the world by pay-per-view, with a bundle pairing it with Garcia vs Romero which takes place the day prior.

So if you're interested in watching Canelo vs Scull live, here's how to stream it.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull in the US

You can watch the Canelo vs Scull fight live by buying pay-per-view access through DAZN.

Event coverage begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday, May 3 and you can find the fight card below.

The DAZN PPV costs $59.99 to stream the event (and for that week of DAZN streaming) and buying the PPV does give you a week's access to DAZN's offerings.

Boxing fans can save money by buying DAZN's Knockout Weekend Bundle, which lets you watch Canelo vs Scull as well as Garcia vs Romero which takes the day prior.

That means you can pay $90 for both Garcia vs Romero and Canelo vs Scull, as well as that DAZN trial.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull in the UK

As in the US, UK boxing fans will be able to watch Canelo vs Scull by buying a pay-per-view from DAZN.

DAZN's coverage is set to begin at midnight on Saturday, May 3, and will run into the early hours of Friday, May 2.

The DAZN PPV for Canelo vs Scull costs £21.99, though there's a way to save.

This way is via a bundle option DAZN is offering which lets you stream both Canelo vs Scull and Garcia vs Romero, which takes place the day prior.

This costs £34.99 for both fights so it's saving you about 50% of the second PPV price. You also get the week trial of DAZN with any of the above options.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull in Australia

As you can probably guess if you've skimmed through the other sections of this article to get here, Australian boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Scull via DAZN's PPV.

The event itself is due to start at 9am ACT and that's on Sunday, May 4, not Saturday as in other regions.

As in other regions, you can either buy the PPV on its own or bundled with the Garcia vs Romero fight, which will save you 50% on the second event, and you can find options to buy either below:

How to watch Canelo vs Scull everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the boxing, you might run into some problems. DAZN is airing the fight in most countries (find a full list here) but if you're somehow in an area which isn't included in the list (unlikely, given how long it is, but possible!), then you won't be able to stream it via the major PPV. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Canelo vs Scull: Fight Card

Here's the full fight card for the boxing event: