How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo online from around the world

The latest big-name MMA fight is scheduled for Saturday, May 3. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo is sure to draw a big crowd when it takes place.

Both the American Sandhagen and the Brazilian Figueiredo come off losses at the end of last year, with the former having a winning streak broken by Nurmagomedov in August and the latter stopped in his tracks by Yan in November.

Figueiredo was a reigning champion of the flyweight but 18 months ago he made the shift to bantamweight, which is where he meets Sandhagen.

Sandhagen has been a strong force in UFC for a while, even after the recent loss, and as the fourth highest-rated bantamweight fighter right now he's currently a spot ahead of Figueiredo.

Sandhagen vs Figueiredo takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena, marking the first ever fight in Des Moines, Iowa. There's a packed fight card which you'll be able to find below.

Keen to watch this latest UFC Fight Night? Here's how to stream Sandhagen vs Figueiredo around the world, including start times in your region.



How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo in the US

There are three different ways to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo in the US. Prelims start at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and the fight card itself begins at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Two of these are streaming services: both ESPN Plus ($11.99 per month) and Disney Plus ($9.99 per month) are going to air the fight. If you can't decide which to get, the Disney Bundle gets you both on its Trio plans, from $16.99 monthly.

Your other option for catching UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo is to watch it on cable, as it's showing on ESPN2.

This will be included in various cable packages but some live TV streaming services offer it too, if you've cut the cord. The cheapest is Sling TV on its Orange plan ($45 per month), then DirecTV on its Entertainment plan ($64.99 per month), Fubo on its Pro plan ($74.99 per month) and finally Hulu with Live TV on its sole plan ($81.99 per month).

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo in the UK

The UFC Fight Night takes place at an unsocial hour in the UK: the prelims begin at midnight and the fight card itself begins at 3 am (that's on Sunday, May 3).

You can watch the Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Fight Night by using TNT Sports, which is a paid set of TV channels (though there's also a streaming service option if you'd prefer to watch it through your phone, smart TV or computer).

To get the TV channels you have to sign up for a package with Virgin Media, BT, EE, Now or Sky TV which includes it. These vary quite a bit in price.

If you don't want to sign up for an entire new TV package, broadband bundle or phone line, then you can stream TNT Sports content by using the streaming service Discovery Plus. This has three tiers and the top one lets you stream TNT Sports videos, but it costs £30.99 per month so it's not cheap.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo in Australia

Australian UFC fans will be able to watch Sandhagen vs Figueiredo on the streaming service Kayo Sports. Like other UFC Fight Night events it's part of the basic subscription, and isn't PPV unlike numbered UFC fights.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its basic subscription which lets you stream on a single device at a time. The Premium plan costs $40 per month and lets you stream on two devices simultanously, and it also offers 4K streaming of certain events, though not UFC Fight Night.

The fight card begins at midday AEST on Sunday, May 4, with the prelims kicking things off three hours prior.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo everywhere else

If you live elsewhere in the world, you'll be able to find UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo on various different streaming services or channels. This is because UFC has loads of different international broadcast deals in place, depending on region.

As far as I can tell, UFC's website doesn't have a list of these broadcasters, so I'd use this section on Wikipedia as a guide on where to look in your region.

I'd recommend checking with the streaming service that it's going to air the fight before signing up. This might be quite easy as most streamers either advertise upcoming events via social media, or host landing pages for the events.