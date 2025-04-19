How to watch Wrestlemania 41 online or on TV: start time, fight card, streaming options and more

The biggest WWE wrestling event of the year is upon is with Wrestlemania 41, which takes place across Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, and it's set to be a must-watch event for fans of the sport.

The two days of performances will see Cody Rhodes take on John Cena, Logan Paul fight AJ Styles and, according to rumors, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson show up for... something. The fight card is stacked with plenty more appearances and contests too.

Wrestlemania 41 is being hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and WWE is taking on the theme with gusto as you can see from the deck of cards in the Wrestlemania logo above.

Fans of WWE will be wanting to know how to stream Wrestlemania 41, after rights to WWE event broadcasts changed radically at the beginning of the year.

Fear not; here's how to watch WWE's Wrestlemania 41 online.

How to watch Wrestlemania 41 in the US

The way to live stream Wrestlemania 41 in the US is by using the streaming service Peacock. That's not a typo, as Peacock owner NBCUniversal retains a deal with WWE about where its major events will stream, despite Netflix taking almost everything else.

You can get access to Peacock for just $7.99 per month by signing up for its Premium plan, however this will includes ads when you're streaming TV shows or movies. Opting for the $13.99 Premium Plus plan will let you stream ad-free.

Sometimes Peacock deals reduce the price of a subscription but, at the time of writing, there isn't one available.

Each day, you'll have to turn to Peacock from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT to stream Wrestlemania live. Coverage will be in both English and Spanish.

How to watch Wrestlemania 41 in the UK

UK fans of WWE will be able to watch Wrestlemania 41 on Netflix, as all WWE events (including the big ones) now stream via the giant.

A subscription to Netflix begins at £4.99 per month for the ad-free tier. There are more expensive packages that let you avoid ads though.

It's worth pointing out that Wrestlemania starts at midnight, and will run into the early hours each day, so remember to pick up a few energy drinks! Alternatively, the videos will stream on demand on Netflix once the events finish.

How to watch Wrestlemania 41 in Australia

If you want to watch Wrestlemania 41 in Australia, you'll have to sign up for Netflix (or boot it up, more likely, given how many people already subscribe).

The event will begin at 10am AEDT each day. Bear in mind that, due to time zones, the event will play on Sunday and Monday, not Saturday and Sunday as it is in the US.

How to watch Wrestlemania 41 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Wrestlemania 41, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Wrestlemania 41 fight card

Night 1: Saturday, April 19

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (Tripe-threat match)

Gunther vs Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship)

War Raiders vs The New Day (World Tag Team Championship)

La Knight vs Jacob Fatu (United States Championship)

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Night 2: Sunday, April 20