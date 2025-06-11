How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 online or on TV: line up, timings, streaming and more
The legendary music festival returns
One of the biggest events of the year for music fans is Glastonbury 2025, with the British music festival offering plenty of stages and a packed set-list of big artists.
Online: iPlayer
TV: BBC channels
US/AU: Not being broadcast
Watch abroad with a VPN
Major artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 will play during the festival, which has countless stages packed full of performers.
Glastonbury begins on Wednesday, June 25 but the music properly starts on Friday, June 27. Unlike many other summer music festivals, Glastonbury will be broadcast on TV and online so you'll be able to watch it from home.
So if you want to tune into the music, here's how to watch Glastonbury 2025 online or on TV.
How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the UK
There are a few different ways to watch proceedings from the Glastonbury Festival this year.
The best way to watch the event will be online, with the BBC's iPlayer streaming service set to offer over 90 hours of live streams from across the entire festival.
Alternatively, the BBC's live channels will likely show highlights of the event although it'll be unlikely to show entire streams of sets.
Either of these options will be free if you pay your license fee.
At the bottom of this article we've got information on the line-up and air times for the festival.
How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the US or Australia
If you don't live in the UK, you're going to have a hard time watching Glastonbury 2025.
That's because the event generally isn't broadcast outside the UK.
However there are still ways to watch...
How to watch Glastonbury 2025 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Glastonbury 2025 coverage, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, sport, live event or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Glastonbury 2025 line-up and timings
Here's what's happening on the three main Glastonbury stages each day. All timings are in local time, or BST.
Wednesday, June 25
Pyramid Stage
- TBC: Theature & Circus show
- 10:45 pm: Firework display
Friday, June 27
Pyramid Stage
- Midday: Supergrass
- 1:30 pm: CMAT
- 3 pm: Burning Spear
- 4:55 pm: TBA
- 6:15 pm: Alanis Morissette
- 8:15 pm: Biffy Clyro
- 10:15 pm: The 1975
Other Stage
- 11:30 pm: Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra
- 1 pm: Rizzle Kicks
- 2:15 pm: Inhaler
- 3:45 pm: Wet Leg
- 5:15 pm: Franz Ferdinand
- 6:45 pm: Gracie Abrams
- 8:30 pm: Busta Rhymes
- 10:30 pm: Loyle Carner
West Holts Stage
- 11:30 am: Corto.Alto
- 1 pm: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
- 2:30 pm: Glass Beams
- 4 pm: Vieux Farka Toure
- 5:30 pm: En Vogue
- 7 pm: Denzel Curry
- 8:30 pm: Badbadnotgood
- 10:15 pm: Maribou State
Saturday, June 28
Pyramid Stage
- Midday: Kaiser Chiefs
- 1:30 pm: Brandi Carlile
- 3 pm: The Script
- 4:30 pm: John Fogerty
- 6 pm: Patchwork (suspected to be surprise act)
- 8 pm: Raye
- 10 pm: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
Other Stage
- 11:30 am: Alessi Rose
- 12:45 pm: Good Neighbours
- 2 pm: Beabadoobee
- 3:30 pm: Weezer
- 5 pm: Amyl & The Snifflers
- 6:45 pm: Ezra Collective
- 8:30 pm: Deftones
- 10:30 pm: Charli XCX
West Holts Stage
- 11:30 am: Infinity Song
- 1 pm: Nilüfer Yanya
- 2:30 pm: Bob Vylan
- 4 pm: Kneecap
- 5:30 pm: Yussey Dayes
- 7 pm: Greentea Peng
- 8:30 pm: Amaarae
- 10:15 pm: Doechii
Sunday, June 29
Pyramid Stage
- 11:15 am: The Selecter
- 12:30 am: Celeste
- 2 pm: The Libertines
- 3:45 pm: Rod Stewart
- 6 pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic
- 7:45 pm: Noah Kahan
- 9:45 pm: Olivia Rodrigo
Other Stage
- 11:15 am: Louis Dunford
- 12:30 pm: Nadine Shah
- 1:45 pm: Shaboozey
- 3 pm: Joy Crookes
- 4:30 pm: Turnstile
- 6 pm: Snow Patrol
- 7:45 pm: Wolf Alice
- 9:45 pm: The Prodigy
West Holts Stage
- 11 am: Thandii
- 12:30 pm: Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble
- 2 pm: Cymande
- 3:30 pm: Black Uhuru
- 5 pm: Goat
- 6:30 pm: The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- 8 pm: Parcels
- 9:45 pm: Overmono
