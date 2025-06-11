How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 online or on TV: line up, timings, streaming and more

One of the biggest events of the year for music fans is Glastonbury 2025, with the British music festival offering plenty of stages and a packed set-list of big artists.

Major artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 will play during the festival, which has countless stages packed full of performers.

Glastonbury begins on Wednesday, June 25 but the music properly starts on Friday, June 27. Unlike many other summer music festivals, Glastonbury will be broadcast on TV and online so you'll be able to watch it from home.

So if you want to tune into the music, here's how to watch Glastonbury 2025 online or on TV.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the UK

There are a few different ways to watch proceedings from the Glastonbury Festival this year.

The best way to watch the event will be online, with the BBC's iPlayer streaming service set to offer over 90 hours of live streams from across the entire festival.

Alternatively, the BBC's live channels will likely show highlights of the event although it'll be unlikely to show entire streams of sets.

Either of these options will be free if you pay your license fee.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the US or Australia

If you don't live in the UK, you're going to have a hard time watching Glastonbury 2025.

That's because the event generally isn't broadcast outside the UK.

However there are still ways to watch...

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Glastonbury 2025 coverage, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, sport, live event or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

Glastonbury 2025 line-up and timings

Here's what's happening on the three main Glastonbury stages each day. All timings are in local time, or BST.

Wednesday, June 25

Pyramid Stage

TBC: Theature & Circus show

10:45 pm: Firework display

Friday, June 27

Pyramid Stage

Midday: Supergrass

1:30 pm: CMAT

3 pm: Burning Spear

4:55 pm: TBA

6:15 pm: Alanis Morissette

8:15 pm: Biffy Clyro

10:15 pm: The 1975

Other Stage

11:30 pm: Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra

1 pm: Rizzle Kicks

2:15 pm: Inhaler

3:45 pm: Wet Leg

5:15 pm: Franz Ferdinand

6:45 pm: Gracie Abrams

8:30 pm: Busta Rhymes

10:30 pm: Loyle Carner

West Holts Stage

11:30 am: Corto.Alto

1 pm: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

2:30 pm: Glass Beams

4 pm: Vieux Farka Toure

5:30 pm: En Vogue

7 pm: Denzel Curry

8:30 pm: Badbadnotgood

10:15 pm: Maribou State

Saturday, June 28

Pyramid Stage

Midday: Kaiser Chiefs

1:30 pm: Brandi Carlile

3 pm: The Script

4:30 pm: John Fogerty

6 pm: Patchwork (suspected to be surprise act)

8 pm: Raye

10 pm: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Other Stage

11:30 am: Alessi Rose

12:45 pm: Good Neighbours

2 pm: Beabadoobee

3:30 pm: Weezer

5 pm: Amyl & The Snifflers

6:45 pm: Ezra Collective

8:30 pm: Deftones

10:30 pm: Charli XCX

West Holts Stage

11:30 am: Infinity Song

1 pm: Nilüfer Yanya

2:30 pm: Bob Vylan

4 pm: Kneecap

5:30 pm: Yussey Dayes

7 pm: Greentea Peng

8:30 pm: Amaarae

10:15 pm: Doechii

Sunday, June 29

Pyramid Stage

11:15 am: The Selecter

12:30 am: Celeste

2 pm: The Libertines

3:45 pm: Rod Stewart

6 pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

7:45 pm: Noah Kahan

9:45 pm: Olivia Rodrigo

Other Stage

11:15 am: Louis Dunford

12:30 pm: Nadine Shah

1:45 pm: Shaboozey

3 pm: Joy Crookes

4:30 pm: Turnstile

6 pm: Snow Patrol

7:45 pm: Wolf Alice

9:45 pm: The Prodigy

West Holts Stage