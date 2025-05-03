How to watch the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival online or on TV inc. line-up and show times

Country fans around the world have a big show to tune into on Saturday, May 3: the 2025 edition of the iHeartCountry Festival is going to be broadcast online and on radio, and some impressive stars are set to perform.

Quick links Broadcast: Hulu

Radio: iHeartCountry stations and iHeartCountry app

Watch abroad with a VPN

This latest iteration of the country music festival, created by iHeartRadio, is set to take place at the Frank Erwin Center, an arena in Austin, Texas.

Performing at the iHeartCountry Festival will be Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn and a list of other singers, musicians and performers, and you can find a full performer list below.

If you're a country fan and you can't get down to Austin to see the show, you'll be wondering whether it's being shown on TV or streaming, or will be available to listen on radio. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here's how to watch, or listen to, the iHeartCountry Festival for 2025.



How to watch the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival

If you want to watch the live performance of the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival, you'll be able to do so by using the streaming service Hulu.

Hulu is billing itself as the "official streaming destination" of the iHeartCountry Festival, and it's set to host a live stream for the entire concert.

Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or $18.99 for ad-free streaming (this is mainly for movies and TV, and won't affect the iHeartRadio Festival). There are also plenty of bundles which combine it with Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or Max.

How to hear the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival

If you don't need to watch the live coverage of the iHeartCountry Festival but would still like to listen to it, then you'll be able to do so easily.

You can listen to the festival using your local iHeartCountry station, or by downloading and using the iHeartRadio app.

How to watch the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival internationally

If you live outside the US but want to watch a live stream of the iHeartCountry Festival 2025, I've got bad news. There's no official broadcast plan for the concert (on streaming at least) outside of the US.

Country fans who are desperate to watch the broadcast might have to find a VPN for streaming, but there's another option in certain countries.

In the past, iHeartRadio has broadcast coverage of the festival to its radio stations in the countries that it operates, and it's possible that it'll do the same again this year.

iHeartCountry Festival timings

The iHeartCountry Festival 2025 is set to begin at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Saturday, May, or at least that's when coverage is due to begin.

We don't know exact set times but with a busy roster of performers, it's unlikely that each act will stay on set for too long.

The concert coverage is due to wrap at midnight ET/9 pm PT.

iHeartCountry Festival line-up

Here's who's due to hit the stage for the iHeartCountry Festival 2025. The host is Bobby Bones