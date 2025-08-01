Viral cat videos get their big screen moment with CatVideoFest 2025 — find out where its happening

If you enjoy watching cat videos online or on your phone, get ready for a whole new type of experience as CatVideoFest 2025 brings those viral, adorable clips to you packaged and on the big screen. Move over The Naked Gun and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, because cats are ready for their star moment.

CatVideoFest has been around since 2012, but has grown over the years to where it is now taking place in hundreds of movie theaters in the US and Canada, as well as Australia and New Zealand. The first batch of showings are taking place as of August 1, but screenings will continue to pop up in different movie theaters throughout the fall, even as late as November.

A compilation of “the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classic internet powerhours,” CatVideoFest 2025 is a 75-minute show of cat videos that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

You can find what movie theaters are showing CatVideoFest 2025 on the festival’s website, or you can search on sites like Fandango. How long CatVideoFest 2025 will be playing at any given location varies, so do your research to make sure you don’t miss your chance to see this year’s selections.

Get a preview of CatVideoFest 2025 by watching the trailer right here:

CatVideoFest 2025 - Official Trailer - Oscilloscope Laboratories HD - YouTube Watch On

In addition to the pure entertainment value of watching cat videos on a movie screen, buying a ticket to CatVideoFest also helps cats and other animals in need. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales go to local animal shelters and/or animal welfare organizations. There’s also CatVideoFest merch available through their website that also contributes to helping cats in need.

This is a fun opportunity to watch something at your local movie theater that is totally different. If you want to make sure you have the chance to participate, then check out the official CatVideoFest website.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're interested in what else is playing in movie theaters right now or is coming up, then see our rundown of 2025 new movies.