The Young and the Restless spoilers week of August 4-8

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4-8.

More Soaps News SIGN UP FOR THE WHAT TO WATCH SOAPBOX NEWSLETTER

General Hospital spoilers week of August 4-8

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of August 4-8

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of August 4-8

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of August 4-8

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4

"Victor loses patience with Adam’s insubordination, Cane forms a new alliance, and Chelsea shares a secret with Lily."

Tuesday, August 5

"Victor and Nikki argue about family matters, Jill and Billy share a heated exchange, and Phyllis protects her interests."

Wednesday, August 6

"Victor gives Audra her walking papers, Kyle comes clean with Claire, and Nikki asks Jack for a favor."

Thursday, August 7

"Victor wants Lily to join his revenge plot, Claire sets the record straight with Audra, and Kyle tries to strike a deal with Adam."

Friday, August 8

"Victor strikes an unexpected deal, Phyllis pushes Billy’s buttons, and Chelsea is forced to take sides."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28: "Victor and Nikki make surprising decisions to protect their family. Chance maintains law and order at the chateau, and Nick and Sharon discuss their complicated past."

Tuesday, July 29: "Phyllis and Billy defend Cane. Kyle and Audra’s power struggle takes a dangerous turn, and Lily informs Nate about Damian’s passing."

Wednesday, July 30: "Victor teaches Cane a hard lesson. Victoria and Adam call a truce, and Nate shares bad news with Amy."

Thursday, July 31: "Victor unites his family, Jack and Diane worry about Kyle, and things get complicated for Nick and Sharon."

Friday, August 1: "Jack makes a sacrifice for Billy, Daniel is skeptical of Phyllis’ latest plan, and Tessa receives help from a new friend."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.