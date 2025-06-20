The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 23-27

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 23-27.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 23

General Hospital spoilers week of June 23-27

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 23-27

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 23-27

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 23-27

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"Victor gives Cane the third degree, Lily is left with more questions than answers, and the party guests discuss Cane’s charade."

Tuesday, June 24

"Victor forces Cane to put his cards on the table, Nikki and Jack compare notes, Michael and Lauren join the festivities, and Abby has a “chance” encounter."

Wednesday, June 25

"Amanda runs interference for Phyllis, Adam and Chelsea do some digging, and Lily leans on Damian."

Thursday, June 26

"Billy and Sally conspire against Cane, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons, and Holden comes to Claire’s rescue."

Friday, June 27

"Nick questions Cane’s intentions, Sharon and Phyllis receive a painful reminder of their past trauma, and Lily makes a bold move with Damian."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16: "Victor reveals details about Dumas, Chelsea makes a confession, and Nate puts Holden on notice."

Tuesday, June 17: "Victor helps Nikki make the best of a bad situation, Phyllis makes herself at home, and Billy puts his plan in motion."

Wednesday, June 18: "Danny counsels Daniel, Adam and Chelsea mix business with pleasure, and Tessa loses patience with Mariah."

Thursday, June 19: "Jack has second thoughts about meeting Dumas, Lily arrives at the party looking for answers, and Kyle falls into a trap."

Friday, June 20: "Aristotle Dumas reveals himself to his guests, and Amanda’s real connection to him is exposed."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.