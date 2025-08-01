Beyond the Gates spoilers week of August 4-8

Things are heating up in Fairmont Crest this week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 4-8.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4

"Anita surprises her fans with a major revelation. Samantha tries to broker peace between Martin and Smitty. Nicole lays into Leslie for crashing the concert."

Tuesday, August 5

"Ted confronts Doug about his latest misstep. Jan gives her daughter some much-needed advice. Meanwhile, Vanessa’s extra cash flow draws some unwanted attention."

Wednesday, August 6

"Hayley calls in a mysterious favor. Pamela puts Dani on the spot. Naomi clashes with Bill over his involvement with Joey."

Thursday, August 7

"Dani rushes into action during an emergency. Naomi gets some troubling info from Ashley. Elon makes a decisive move in the Stance Park murder investigation."

Friday, August 8

"Hayley shares news with Bill that affects their future. Doug recruits Randy for a scheme of his own. Andre’s ready to discuss matters of the heart, while Ashley has a tense talk with Derek."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28

"Kat admits to Chelsea that she is hiding something from Tomas, Leslie asks an irate Ted for a favor, and Naomi meets up with a woman named Regina who may have the answers she seeks."

Tuesday, July 29

"Andre takes Ashley on a “trip,” June confronts someone from her past, and Vanessa struggles to keep the peace between Joey and Doug."

Wednesday, July 30

"Martin needs Nicole’s help in order to save his marriage, Vernon does his best to assuage Anita’s fears, and a shocked Dani gives her daughter some tough advice."

Thursday, July 31

"Anita locks horns with Sharon and Tracy before their big day, the Dupree sisters scheme for the greater good, and Vernon and Tyrell have a heart-to-heart."

Friday, August 1

"Derek is painfully honest with Ashley, and The Duprees get ready for The Articulettes’ Reunion Concert, while Hayley tries to convince Bill to let go of his attachment to his former family."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.