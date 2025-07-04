Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 7-11

Beyond the Gates is back after taking a whole week off last week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 7-11.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Smitty puts his nose where it doesn’t belong and Elon is displeased. Randy tells Joey he solved one of their problems but may have gained another in the process, and Chelsea’s past comes back to haunt her and Madison."

Tuesday, July 8

"A shocked Martin puts Tyrell on lockdown, Ashley and Andre have an awkward encounter with Derek during their night out, and Dani refuses to give Bill or Hayley what they want."

Wednesday, July 9

"Smitty and Jacob compare notes, and it unearths a startling memory for Jacob, Vanessa serves Joey an ultimatum, and Dani gets territorial over Andre."

Thursday, July 10

"Pamela has an unconventional idea for the modeling agency, Kat sabotages Eva’s new position at Ted’s office, and Nicole hits her boiling point with Leslie."

Friday, July 11

"Martin takes extreme measures to protect his family, Madison has some major doubts when it comes to being with Chelsea, and The Articulettes are at odds, which could derail their reunion concert."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30 (Repeat of episode 101)

"Dani reacts to a wedding invitation from Bill, and the Dupree family rallies to support her. Ashley’s first day as a nurse includes a surprise visit from her boyfriend Derek as well as an old friend. Hayley gets an extravagant gift…and a reality check. "

Tuesday, July 1 (Repeat of episode 102)

"Nicole and Ted welcome their nephew back to town, Bill wants retribution from Dani, and a favor from Vernon. Anita vows to protect Martin at all costs."

Wednesday, July 2 (Repeat of episode 103)

"Leslie puts her dangerous plan into motion. Dani goes off on Bill. Naomi tells Chelsea she is done with their father. Vanessa has a mysterious encounter. "

Thursday, July 3 (Repeat of episode 104)

"Chelsea has an awkward photoshoot, and Jacob announces he has a new partner at the precinct. Dani and Andre find out they have a lot in common. Nicole gets some horrible news."

Friday, July 4 (Repeat of episode 105)

"Eva lands an important job. Tomas shows Kat he’s interested. Bill and Hayley’s wedding begins and Dani’s gift for the couple is not at all what they want."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.