The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 7-11: who gets shot, and who doesn't survive?
Three people end up getting shot...but who is it?
Three people get shot this week, and someone doesn't survive surgery. Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 7-11.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 7:
"Finn is surprised by Li’s take on Luna. Someone gets shot during Luna’s diabolical scheme."
Tuesday, July 8:
"Steffy is shocked to hear what Luna reveals and then what she does next."
Wednesday, July 9:
"Li, Grace, and Bridget get to work on surgery as three people have been shot."
Thursday, July 10:
"Someone doesn’t survive surgery. A difficult realization about Liam is made."
Friday, July 11:
"Bill understands why everyone is angry at him, but all he wants to do is see Liam."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, June 30
"With Luna on the run, Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth."
Tuesday, July 1
"With everyone searching for her, Luna again approaches Hayes at school. Steffy worries that the Luna drama is affecting Ridge and Taylor’s engagement."
Wednesday, July 2
"Steffy and Taylor are shocked by what Hayes has brought home from school."
Thursday, July 3
"Sheila becomes frantic when she realizes what Luna’s plan is. Luna forces Ms. Dylan to get Steffy to Hayes’s school. Grace gives Liam bad news."
Friday, July 4
"Sheila convinces Taylor to give up important information. Ridge reassures Liam and Hope that he has the police seeking to re-arrest Luna. Steffy becomes fearful for her life."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
