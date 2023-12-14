Fubo packages: Pro, Elite, Ultimate and Latino plan prices and channels

As one of the US' biggest sports-focused live TV streaming services, you'll find Fubo ideal if you want to keep up with the latest sporting events, and understanding the Fubo packages will help you find the perfect one for you.

Boasting gargantuan sports events in 4K resolution, this streaming service encroaches on a similar territory to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV but with a variety of different packages catered to specific content needs. With a seven-day Fubo free trial, you can navigate your way around the platform to browse its channels and suitability for you.

However, it isn't just this wide range of basketball, football and baseball games — alongside other sports — that Fubo offers. With four distinct packages spanning entertainment, news and much more, there is a subscription for every viewer.

This is the ultimate guide to understanding each of Fubo’s packages and which one is best suited to your needs.

Fubo packages at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fubo Pro plan Fubo Elite plan Fubo Ultimate plan Fubo Latino plan Price per month $74.99 $84.99 $94.99 $33 Channels 130+ 200+ 285+ 50+ Cloud DVR storage 1,000 1,000 1,000 250 Screens (on the go) 3 3 3 2 Screens (at home) 10 10 10 2

Fubo packages in depth

Fubo Pro plan

For those wanting just the base-level channels at the most affordable price, Fubo Pro is one of the most popular choices that meets this specific criteria.

This package comes in at $74.99 per month and offers over 130 channels including local ABC, NBC, Fox, a variety of CBS stations, and access to cable stations such as FX, the Disney Channel, Discovery and Paramount Network. This is without mentioning the channel’s main selling point: over 100 sporting events which are available with this plan.

Pro also allows 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage – a standard amount among their packages – which is plenty of space to record all the shows you want for a standard plan. Alongside this, the basic Pro package offers access to as many as 3 screens at once while viewing on the go and 10 screens at once in the comfort of your own home. This lends itself to an option as a family package - dependent on the size of your family and viewing habits.

(Image credit: WhatToWatch.com)

Fubo Elite plan

Fubo Elite is an extension of the Pro Plan, offering everything the latter does with some extra perks if you’re willing to fork out an extra $10 for this package.

For $84.99 per month you can enjoy around 200 channels, thanks in large part to Fubo Extra access alone which provides viewers over 40 new options. These channels include 30 new sports-orientated channels (NBA TV, NHL TV), nature-specific content (Nat Geo Wild) and 12 extra news channels via the News Plus add-on package (BBC World News, Africa News).

Regarding Cloud DVR, this package is identical to Fubo Pro with 1,000 hours storage and support. Likewise it also covers 3 screens at once on the go and 10 screens within your home.

Fubo Ultimate plan

The Fubo Ultimate is (no surprise) Fubo’s ultimate plan regarding sheer amount of channels offered – currently over 285 – at the elevated price of $94.99 per month.

The package includes everything Elite has with the extra $10 you pay offering a wider range of channels at your disposal. Alongside the Fubo Extra and News Plus add-on channels, Ultimate allows access to Sports Plus which includes NFL Redzone for access to every Sunday afternoon football touchdown. Another bonus includes on-demand platforms such as SHOWTIME’s movies, TV shows and vast array of more sports options.

Fubo Latino plan

While Fubo Latino may offer a much smaller number of channels – around 50 to date – the options here are perfect for those looking exclusively for Spanish-language tailored content.

At the very reasonable price of $33 per month, Fubo Latino’s content on display ranges from sports to documentaries to movies. These include channels such as Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes HD and BeIN Sports among many other Spanish-speaking options.

However, compared to the other plans, Fubo Latino only offers 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage and support alongside simultaneous streaming on just two screens (on the go or at home). If this is a dealbreaker for you but you still want all this content, it is possible to upgrade Cloud DVR and simultaneous streaming access at an extra fee.