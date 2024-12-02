While most Cyber Monday streaming deals end, Fubo just made its one even better in two ways

If you've been paying close attention to the Cyber Monday streaming deals, you'll know that they're all about to end in a matter of hours. However that's not the case for the Fubo Cyber Monday deals.

Fubo has confirmed two things that make its deal even better. Firstly, while the deal was initially for $20 off your first month, it's now actually $30 off, saving you even more money on the live TV streaming service. You can see the deal below.

Secondly, the deal will remain active until the end of December. Basically every other Black Friday / Cyber Monday streaming deal ends at midnight on Monday, December 2 (Cyber Monday) so Fubo has pipped its rivals to the post on this front.

The one exception to both of these points is on Fubo's Latino plan. This is $14 off for your first month and the deal is active through Sunday, December 15, which is still way later than Fubo's streaming rivals.

All these deals end soon:

Fubo Cyber Monday deal

Fubo Pro: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Fubo The most affordable main Fubo plan, Pro, goes all the way down to $49.99 for your first month. Fubo Pro offers over 130 channels, 3 screens for simultaneous streaming on-the-go and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo Elite with Sports Plus: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Fubo If you want over 70 more channels, including lots of sports then you'll want to jump up from Pro to Fubo Elite, which also gets $30 off your first month. This brings it down to $69.99, and after your first month you'll be paying the regular fee again.

Fubo Deluxe: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Fubo Fubo's most all-inclusive plan is Fubo Deluxe, which is also its most expensive. This deal means you can try out the package, bristling with channels to watch, for $30 off your first month.

Fubo Latino: was $32.99 now $9.99 at Fubo Fubo Latino gets you fewer channels than the other plans and less DVR storage, and it focuses on offering Spanish-language channels at a low price. It's over half price with this deal, making it the biggest percentage saving of the lot.

If you need some pointers as to which of the above deals you should pick, then we've got a guide on Fubo packages, which will break down the differences. But in short, a higher cost gets you more channels.

Fubo normally offers a 7-day free trial, and between that and the extended Cyber Monday deal, it's clear that the streamer is giving you time to make your buying decision before you jump in and spend.

