How to cancel Fubo TV

The steps you need to take to cancel your Fubo TV account depend on how you started your account to begin with, whether you signed up online, with your iPod/iPad/iPhone, on Roku, or with your Apple TV. When you're done canceling your account we've got information on the perfect alternative for you.

How to cancel your Fubo TV subscription online

Go to Account Settings on the Fubo website (you need to sign in to reach this page). Press the Cancel button that is located to the right of the Cancel Your Subscription option under Subscription. Select the reason for canceling your account and press Continue.

How to cancel your Fubo subscription on Roku

Click here to view your subscriptions on Roku. You'll need to sign in to access this page. Find your Fubo TV subscription and press the Unsubscribe button to the right of the listing. Select Yes, Unsubscribe.

How to cancel your Fubo subscription on an iPhone, iPad or iPod

Go to the Settings app on your device. Select iTunes & App Store. Select your Apply ID. Select View Apple ID. Select Subscriptions. Find Fubo TV under the list of subscriptions and select it. Select Cancel Trial or Cancel subscription. Select Confirm.

How to cancel your Fubo subscription on an Apple TV

Go to the Settings on your Apple TV. Select Accounts. Select Manage Subscriptions under Subscriptions. Select Fubo TV. Select Cancel Subscription.

Canceling your subscription during a free trial will cause the trial to end immediately. Fubo doesn't offer refunds for canceling your account in the middle of a pay cycle. When you cancel the account, you will still have access to all the features you paid for until the end of your billing cycle. Then the account won't be renewed and you shouldn't be charged.

Your subscription will have a Renew button to the right of the listing on the Fubo website. If you decide to reactive your account before your billing cycle is over you can press that button to renew your account.

