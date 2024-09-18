Starting 5: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about sports docuseries

Netflix continues to make its mark in the sports documentary space with its latest series, Starting 5. The docuseries follows in the footsteps of shows like Simone Biles Rising, Receiver, Quarterback and Full Swing (Full Swing season 3 premieres in 2025).

As it pertains to Starting 5, the show follows some of the premier players in the NBA as they deal with on-the-court competition and pressures, while balancing the demands of their personal lives. Front and center of the cast is Lebron James, who without a doubt will go down as one of the greats in basketball and who currently holds the title for the oldest active player in the NBA. It should prove rather interesting to see how he maintains his high level of competition in an ever-evolving league with new challengers and talents. Want to know more?

Here's everything we know about Starting 5.

All 10 episodes of the docuseries premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 9. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers .

Starting 5 cast

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (Image credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The series follows five of the top NBA stars of today. This includes arguably the greatest player of all time, Lebron James, as well as Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and recent NBA champion, Jayson Tatum.

Starting 5 premise

Here is an official synopsis of Starting 5:

"Get an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023–2024 NBA season through the eyes of five of the league's biggest players — Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). Experience the players' battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries and balance the demands of family and legacy."

It's worth noting that some pretty famous people are also producing the series. We're talking about one of the greatest football players of all time in Peyton Manning, as well as former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Starting 5 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Starting 5 below. For basketball fans, itching for the 2024-2025 NBA season to start on October 22, this docuseries should serve as a nice way to satisfy your basketball appetite in the meantime.