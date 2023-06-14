Quarterback: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sport documentary

Netflix has taken us behind the scenes of golf (Full Swing), tennis (Break Point) and cycling (Tour de France: Unchained), but its expanding library of sports documentaries now includes football with the upcoming Quarterback docuseries.

As NFL fans desperately await the return of games (heck, many would even take preseason games), Netflix is offering to satisfy their appetite with a look back at the 2022 regular season through the eyes of three quarterbacks, with unprecedented access to their personal lives, weekly prep and on game days.

To find out which signal callers are featured in Quarterback and other details, read on for everything we know about the new series.

Netflix has set a Wednesday, July 12, release date for Quarterback. As is expected with Netflix series, all episodes will be available to stream right away.

Quarterback cast

Quarterback dives into the life and career of three NFL starters during the 2022 NFL season, one of which is widely considered the best quarterback in the game right now: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has become one of the most popular players in the league with his incredible throws and big personality, but with the series you'll get to see all the work he put in to have success this season, including his journey to a second Super Bowl win.

While Mahomes is definitely the headliner, the other two quarterbacks are plenty familiar with NFL fans. One is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose season highlights include leading the Vikings to an NFC North title and the largest come-from-behind win ever. The other is Marcus Mariota, who joined a new team, the Atlanta Falcons, in 2022 as he tried to restart his career while holding off a rookie QB for the starting job.

Also expect to see members of each players' family and at least archival footage of their teammates.

Quarterback premise

Here is the official synopsis for the series from Netflix:

"Quarterback is a first-of-its kind partnership between the NFL and Netflix, offering unprecedented access to three of the league's top players. The nine-episode series follows quarterbacks who, for the first time ever, are mic'd up for every single game, from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion. And it's not just life on the field, either: Quarterback takes fans from inside the huddle to inside players' homes, showing how they navigate the pressures of their professional and personal lives."

Quarterback trailer

The trailer for Quarterback that Netflix has released is just a taste of what fans are going to see in the nine-episode series. Check it out directly below:

How to watch Quarterback

Quarterback is a Netflix original series, so a subscription to the streaming service is necessary in order to watch. You can subscribe to Netflix ad-free for a starting price of $9.99 per month, with more features available for slightly more expensive packages. If you’re OK with ads, then you can sign up for Netflix for $6.99 per month.