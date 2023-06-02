Tour de France: Unchained — release date, trailer and everything we know about the sports doc

The Tour de France is one of the signature sporting events on the global calendar every year, but cycling fans now have the chance to get a look into the race like never before with Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained docuseries.

This is the latest deep dive into sports for Netflix, following popular docuseries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point and Full Swing. The goal is pretty much the same, with Unchained looking to provide an entry point for the casual or potential new cycling fan, while also giving an interesting, rarely seen look to diehards who already know the teams and cyclists featured.

With that in mind, here is everything that you need to know ahead of watching Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix.

With the 2023 Tour de France set to begin on July 1, Tour de France: Unchained is set to be an appetizer for cycling fans, premiering on the streaming service on June 8. All eight episodes of the docuseries are going to be available immediately to binge at your pleasure.

Tour de France: Unchained premise

The goal of Tour de France: Unchained is to dive into everything that goes into the race like few other programs have before, hearing directly from the people that participate in the Tour alongside incredible behind-the-scenes footage.

For more details on that, here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Tour de France: Unchained closely follows all the Tour's actors, from riders to team managers, to understand the multiple stakes of a race that has become a true international symbol, broadcasted in 190 territories. The backstages of iconic teams will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line in Paris: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, BORA-hansgrohe, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl."

Tour de France: Unchained trailer

Get pumped up for this all-new docuseries with the Tour de France: Unchained trailer directly below:

Tour de France: Unchained participants

Netflix hasn't listed the official list of people who participated in the documentary, but we do know the teams that participated in the docuseries. They are:

AG2R Citroën Team

Alpecin-Fenix

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ cycling Team

Ineos Grenadiers

BORA-hansgrohe

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

How to watch Tour de France: Unchained

Tour de France: Unchained is a Netflix original docuseries, so a subscription to the streaming service is required if you want to watch. If you're OK with ads, you can get a Netflix subscription for as little as $6.99 per month, though if you want to avoid any ads subscription prices start at $9.99 per month.