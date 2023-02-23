Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 — release date, trailer and everything you need to know

One of Netflix's longest-running documentary series, and a show credited with driving a huge renewed interest in the sport it's about, Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 is speeding to Netflix.

Drive to Survive season 5 (not Drive to Sur-five, Netflix?) follows the F1 2022 tour season, following the drivers, teams and races to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at all the drama of the sport.

If you're interested in this new Netflix original and want to know more, this guide will give you all the information you need.

Fans of the motorsport should also check out our guide on how to watch F1 2023, for advice on how to watch the tour this year, as the already-confirmed sixth season of Drive to Survive will focus on the races this year. We've also got a guide on how to watch Formula E 2023 if that's more your speed.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 releases on February 24. Each of the 10 episodes of the documentary series will be available to stream at the same time, so you won't have to wait for a weekly release.

How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5

As a Netflix original, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is available to watch on — you guessed it — Netflix, which of course requires a subscription to the streaming service.

You can also watch the previous four seasons of the show on the popular streaming service, but you won't have missed anything imperative if you jump in on season 5.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 trailer

A week before Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 was set to debut, Netflix released a trailer for the series, which you can find below:

The trailer shows crashes, fires and interviews, setting up a dramatic run of television.

Before the trailer was released, Netflix also aired a first glimpse teaser for the show (which you can find here (opens in new tab)) though it's much shorter than the trailer.

What's new in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive's fifth season covers the F1 2022 season, in which the Constructor's Champion was Red Bull Racing-RBPT and the Driver's Champion was Max Verstappen.

While Verstappen sat out previous seasons of Drive to Survive, accusing the producers of manufacturing the drama presented and unfairly presenting certain drivers and teams as villains in order to artificially create a narrative, he's finally doing interviews for season 5. Apparently, he came to an understanding with the team behind the doc, which should make this season an honest show of the tour.

The 2022 season of Formula 1 had its fair share of drama with underdog winners, contract disputes and contentious rule changes, but other than the names of the episodes, we don't know a huge amount about the narrative direction the show will take. You can find those episode titles below: