How to watch Formula E online: live stream every race

The Formula E season is nearly upon us, with the first race in Mexico City kicking off the season on January 14, 2023.

Formula E is the counterpart to Formula 1 with a twist — the cars are all electric. It's a more futuristic and environmentally-friendly tournament that is entering its ninth season in 2023.

This is set to be a big season, with both Maserati and McLaren joining the league for the first time since its creation, with the latter replacing Mercedes. Plus, a rule change is sure to make things interesting, with lap counts being used as a scoring metric rather than timings.

The first big race, or ePrix as they're called in the tournament, is on January 14. It takes place at the 4.3km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, and it's the first of 16 rounds across 11 locations. Formula E ends on July 29 and 30 with two rounds in London.

If you're interested in watching Formula E, you've got a little while before it starts, but that gives you time to work out how you're going to view it. With this guide we run you through your options. If you're away from home a VPN is always an option to watch Formula E. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Formula E in the US

In the US, the main Formula E broadcaster is CBS.

Some of the races air live on CBS' main channel for anyone with a basic cable setup to watch, but most of them are on CBS Sports Network, a cable sports channel (some practices and qualifiers are also on CBS Sports HQ).

If your cable package doesn't currently offer you CBS Sports Network, there are some online options that can help you. Your two best options are the live TV streaming services Hulu with live TV and FuboTV, both of which cost $69.99 per month.

For those of you who want to save money, in previous years the Formula E app and website have also let you stream races. While the tournament hasn't stated whether this'll be the case in 2023 too, we'll keep this guide updated if anything is confirmed.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

In the UK, the primary race broadcaster is Channel 4, though the company hasn't said which of its many channels Formula E is airing on in 2023.

If you don't have the ability to watch Channel 4 on your TV, it's pretty easy to watch online thanks to Channel 4's website, and you can find the online TV schedule here (opens in new tab).

How to watch Formula E online everywhere else

If you're a Formula E fan but broadcasts of the races aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, allowing you can to watch events like Formula E broadcasts from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

All you need to know about Formula E

Hyderabad ePrix, 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When does Formula E 2023 begin and end? The first race of Formula E is on January 14, and the season ends with the last race on July 30.

How many Formula E 2023 races are there? Teams compete in 16 different races over the course of the Formula E season, with some of them double-races in the same location:

Jan 14: Mexico City ePrix

Jan 27-28: Diriyah ePrix

Feb 11: Hyderabad ePrix

Feb 25: Cape Town ePrix

Mar 25: São Paulo ePrix

Apr 22-23 Berlin ePrix

May 6: Monaco ePrix

June 3-4: Jakarta ePrix

June 24: Portland ePrix

Jul 15-16: Rome ePrix

Jul 29-30: London ePrix

Where are the Formula E 2023 races? There are 11 different tracks being used across the 16 Formula E races, across five continents. They are:

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico

Riyadh Street Circuit in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad Street Circuit in Syderabad, India

Cape Town Street Circuit in Cape Town, South Africa

São Paulo Street Circuit in São Paulo, Brazil

Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin

Circuit de Monaco in Monaco

Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit in Jakarta, Indonesia

Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore.

Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR in Rome

ExCel London in London

Who are the Formula E drivers and teams? There are a total of 11 teams competing in Formula E in the 2023 season. Notably, the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, which won the 2022 Teams' Championship, isn't returning.

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team: Mahindra M9Electro — Robin Frijns & Nico Müller

Avalanche Andretti Formula E: Porsche 99X Electric — Jake Dennis & André Lotterer

DS Penske: DS E-Tense FE23 Powertrain — Stoffel Vandoorne & Jean-Éric Vergne

Envision Racing: Jaguar I-Type 6 — Sébastien Buemi & Nick Cassidy

Jaguar TCS Racing : Jaguar I-Type 6 — Mitch Evans & Sam Bird

Mahindra Racing: Mahindra M9Electro — Oliver Rowland & Lucas di Grassi

Maserati MSG Racing: Maserati Tipo Folgore — Maximilian Günther & Edoardo Mortara

Neom McLaren Formula E Team: Nissan e-4ORCE 04 — Jake Huges & René Rast

NIO 333 Racing: NIO 333 ER9 Powertrain — Sérgio Sette Câmara & Dan Ticktum

Nissan Formula E Team: Nissan e-4ORCE 04 — Norman Nato & Sacha Fenestraz

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team: Porsche 99X Electric — António Félix da Costa & Pascal Wehrlein