How to watch The Runarounds: stream the new series from the Outer Banks creators

A drama about a real band
New musical coming-of-age drama The Runarounds releases on Monday, September 1 and it could be the next big young adult hit.
Streaming: Prime Video
Release: Monday, September 1`
Episodes: 8
The Runarounds is about some high school graduates in North Carolina who form a rock band together. We follow them over a summer as they try to make it, all while building and testing their friendships.
The band at the center of The Runarounds is actually a real group of artists, playing original songs. The series was created by the trio behind Netflix's popular Outer Banks so it's got big boots to fill.
So here's how to watch The Runarounds when it comes out.
How to watch The Runarounds
If you want to watch The Runarounds, you'll be able to do so by using the streaming service Prime Video which will be its exclusive streaming home.
You can access Prime Video by signing up for Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year.
By default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.
All eight episodes of The Runarounds will release on the same day: Monday, September 1. That's also when the soundtrack album with the songs from the show will be released.
How to watch The Runarounds for free
If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.
This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.
How to watch The Runarounds everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Runarounds, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
