The Hack: release date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know

The Hack is a new 7-part series on ITV that takes a fresh look at the phone hacking scandal that engulfed the News of the World.

Written by BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne (the man behind Adolescence and Toxic Town), The Hack is produced by the same team who brought us Mr Bates vs The Post Office and boasts an all-star cast including David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones.

Speaking of the series, Jack Thorne said: "This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever.

"It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it."

Here is everything we know about The Hack...

The Hack will land on ITV1 on Wednesday, September 24 at 9 pm.

All seven episodes of the series will also land on ITVX as a box set on Wednesday, September 24.

The Hack plot

Set between 2002 and 2012, the series intertwines two real-life storylines, beginning with that of investigative journalist Nick Davies (Rivals’ David Tennant), who receives an anonymous tip-off about the News of the World intercepting private voicemails.

As Nick tenaciously gathers evidence of how the paper was using illicit methods to secure splashy headlines, the drama also examines an investigation by Metropolitan Police detective Dave Cook (The Full Monty’s Robert Carlyle, who appears from Episode 2) into the still-unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

"Dave’s story was new to me, and we thought it’d be interesting to tell it separately to Nick’s and then twist them together," says BAFTA-winner Jack. "It’s about great journalism and remarkable people who are brave."

The Hack cast

Alongside David Tennant as investigative journalist Nick Davies, the cast also features Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones as former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger, who becomes Nick’s ally in his crusade. Meanwhile, Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9) plays Rupert Murdoch, whose company, News International, owned the News of the World, and Jordan Renzo (The Spanish Princess) plays his son James Murdoch. The Full Monty’s Robert Carlyle plays Metropolitan Police detective Dave Cook.

They're joined by the likes of Rose Leslie (Miss Austen), Dougray Scott (Crime), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Katherine Kelly (Protection), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Neil Maskell (Hijack) and Lara Pulver (Spooks).

Lee Ingleby (The Long Shadow), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Lisa McGrillis (Rivals), Sean Pertwee (The Night Caller), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet) and Richard Pepple (The Rig) also star.

The cast is rounded out by Nadia Albina (Passenger), Phil Davis (Whitechapel), Ace Bhatti (Alex Rider) and Charlie Brooks (EastEnders).

The Hack trailer

The trailer for The Hack shows the buildup of drama and it looks like a show we don't want to miss...

The Hack interview

David Tennant reveals how journalism and justice collide in the drama…

How does it feel to be portraying the man who helped uncover one of the UK’s darkest media scandals?

"It’s an honour to be telling Nick’s story. He’s a great investigative journalist because he can smell where the story is and uncover it. He’s like a dog with a bone when he senses injustice, malpractice or deception. The story we tell is that he’s not an uncomplicated individual, but he’s someone who did something very heroic."

Did you meet him?

"We hung out before filming and it was great to get a sense of what motivates him. He fulfilled my expectations. He also visited us on set when I was wearing the wig, which is not a direct copy of how he looks, but a nod in that direction. I think it would be quite odd to see somebody being a spectre of you, but I hope he’s pleased with what we’ve done."

Can you tell us about his dynamic with Alan Rusbridger, played by Toby Jones?

"Jack created that relationship in the way he wrote the two characters, but it’s absolutely based on reality. They have a deference for each other that’s moving. They see how they bring out the best in each other, and playing opposite Toby made that very easy. He’s someone I look up to professionally, and he’s a wonderful, twinkly, warm presence."

The drama boasts an incredible cast, which also includes Katherine Kelly, Eve Myles, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Lee Ingleby and Adrian Lester…

"We have a Rolls-Royce of a cast! People who should be leading a series would come in and play roles with relatively little screen time, but they make so many moments sing. Robert is great casting for Dave, too. We’d never met before this, which is weird as we’re both from the homeland."

And what does telling the story from two different angles bring?

"It’s fascinating and bold, but then Jack does bold storytelling like no one else. Nick and Dave’s stories take you on slightly different journeys, until those two journeys collide. Jack found a way in through these two characters who were living separate lives but discovering the same unpleasant truth. It’s thrilling to watch!"

Behind the scenes and more on The Hack

The Hack has been commissioned for ITV by Director of Drama, Polly Hill and will air on ITV1 and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The drama has been directed by BAFTA award winning director Lewis Arnold (Time, Sherwood, The Long Shadow) and is executive produced by BAFTA, Peabody and RTS award winning Patrick Spence, (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, A Spy Among Friends, Adult Material), who is the Managing Director of AC Chapter One.

Jack Thorne (Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, National Treasure, Enola Holmes) also executive produces alongside Joe Williams (Mr Bates vs The Post Office). Abi Bach, producer of multi award-winning dramas (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, And Then There Were None) is the Series Producer.

Annalisa Dinnella (Sex Education, Ralph & Katie) has written one of the episodes and has co-written two of the episodes with Jack Thorne.