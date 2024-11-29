Adolescence: cast, plot and everything we know

Adolescence is a gripping Netflix drama starring Boiling Point's Stephen Graham as the father of a teenage boy who is arrested on suspicion of killing his schoolmate. With each episode filmed as one continuous shot, the series shows how a family is ripped apart following the arrest of schoolboy Jamie Miller (played by newcomer Owen Cooper). Top Boy’s Ashley Walters is the Detective Inspector on the case while The Crown’s Erin Doherty is a clinical psychologist.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series Adolescence…

Adolescence is a four-part series will air on Netflix in 2025. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Adolescence plot

The plot of Adolescence follows the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is accused of killing a teenage girl who goes to his school. His dad Eddie is forced to act as his "appropriate adult" and the series shows how the accusation turns the family’s world upside down.

Eddie acts as 'appropriate adult' for son Jamie in Adolescence. (Image credit: Netflix)

Adolescence cast — Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

In Adolescence, Stephen Graham plays accused teenager Jamie's father Eddie Miiler. He has a string of hit movies and TV shows under his belt, including This is England, Snatch, A Thousand Blows, Boiling Point, Time, Save Me, Rocketman and Line of Duty.

Stephen Graham as Eddie with son Jamie (Owen Cooper) in Adolescence (Image credit: Netflix)

Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe

Ashley Walters plays DI Luke Bascombe investigating the case in Adolescence. Former rapper Asher D, now turned actor Ashely is best known for his role as Dushane in Top Boy. His other credits include Bulletproof, I Am, Safe House, Doctor Who, Outcasts and Hustle.

Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe in Adolescence. (Image credit: Netflix)

Erin Doherty as clinical psychologist Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty is playing clinical psychologist Briony Ariston. She previously played the young Princess Anne in The Crown and has also been in A Thousand Blows, Reawakening, Call the Midwife, Les Misérables and Chloe.

Erin Doherty as clinical psychologist Briony Ariston in Adolescence. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Adolescence?

Newcomer Owen Cooper plays teenager Jamie Miller, who's accused of murder. Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones), Christine Tremarco (The Responder), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life) and newcomer Amélie Pease round out the cast.

Owen Cooper as teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller in Adolescence. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

No but when one drops, we’ll post it on here.

Behind scenes and more on Adolescence

The series Adolescence has been created and written by Graham and multi-award winner Jack Thorne (The Swimmers, Joy). The Executive Producers are Mark Herbert and Emily Feller for Warp Films, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, Philip Barantini for It’s All Made Up Productions, and Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Nina Wolarsky for Plan B Entertainment. Carina Sposato (Plan B Entertainment) , Peter Balm and Niall Shamma (Warp Films) serve as Co-Executive Producers. The Producer is Jo Johnson.