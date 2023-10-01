Boiling Point cast: who's who in the TV series

The Boiling Point cast has returned to the kitchen to bring us another dose of nail-bitingly tense drama in a four-part follow-up to the BAFTA-nominated 2021 movie of the same name.

Set months after the original film, the Boiling Point TV series picks up with Carly now as a Head Chef at a new restaurant and she has brought the old crew with her. If it's anything like the film, it's sure to be one of the best BBC dramas of 2023.

Below you can find out a little bit more info about the Boiling Point cast, including who they're playing and where else you might have seen the stars.

Vinette Robinson as Carly

(Image credit: BBC)

Vinette Robinson has returned to play Carly. Originally Andy's sous chef, Carly has become head chef of a new Dalston-based restaurant, Point North. She's brought most of the old crew along with her and is keen to avoid the same issues that befell Andy, her old mentor. But whilst she's keen to pay closer attention to the well-being of her team members, a restaurant kitchen is still a very intense environment.

Where else have you seen Vinette Robinson? Robinson has also appeared in Six Four, The Lazarus Project, A Christmas Carol, I Am, Soon Gone, Doctor Who, The A Word, Year Million, Delicious, Black Mirror, Sherlock, Code 404 (opposite her Boiling Point co-star, Stephen Graham), and the old iteration of Waterloo Road.

Stephen Graham as Andy

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Stephen Graham is back to play Andy. The series picks up roughly half a year on from the climactic ending of the film that saw Andy suffering a heart attack. In that time, he's stopped being a head chef, his restaurant has closed, and he's begun trying to battle his addictions.

Where else have you seen Stephen Graham? Graham has had many notable roles on our screens over the years and has appeared in everything from Gangs of New York, Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty, and The Walk-In to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Time, Save Me, White House Farm, The Irishman and This is England, among many other projects.

Hannah Walters as Emily

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Hannah Walters is back as Emily who has taken on the role of pastry chef at Point North. Walters had described her character as a grounded and very maternal figure, one who strives to bring balance to the chaotic kitchen environment.

Where else have you seen Hannah Walters? Along with starring in Boiling Point, Hannah Walters has also appeared in Malpractice, PRU, Time, Funny Cow, No Offence, Whitechapel, This is England and two Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Ray Panthaki as Freeman

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Ray Panthaki once again plays Freeman. He's been promoted to sous chef under Carly, but is distracted by the fact that he's holding onto an awful lot of guilt about Andy's situation.

Where else have you seen Ray Panthaki? Panthaki has appeared in The Serpent Queen, SAS: Red Notice, Marcella, Gangs of London, Official Secrets, One Crazy Thing, The Wrong Mans and Doctors, though EastEnders will no doubt recognize him from his stint as Ronny Ferreira in the mid-2000s.

Shaun Fagan as Bolton

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Shaun Fagan has joined the show as Bolton, another member of the kitchen team. He's a bit of a joker in the kitchen but he's prone to losing his temper, something which causes tension between Bolton and another one of the new team members.

Where else have you seen Shaun Fagan? Fagan has appeared in Malpractice, Kate & Jake and is due to appear alongside Eddie Izzard in Midas Man.

Gary Lamont as Dean

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Gary Lamont has reprised the role of Dean for the Boiling Point series. Like many of the old staff, he's had a promotion, and is now working as Point North's Maitre d'.

Where else have you seen Gary Lamont? Lamont has also appeared in Outlander, I Hate Suzie and Karen Pirie, though he's likely best known for playing Robbie Fraser in the Scottish soap opera, River City.

Izuka Hoyle as Camille

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Izuka Hoyle is another returning Boiling Point castmate. Once again, she's playing Camille, a talented chef who has managed to start moving past the nerves that she felt in the original film, even if she's still struggling with being French in an English-speaking kitchen.

Where else have you seen Izuka Hoyle? Aside from Boiling Point, Hoyle has also been in Persuasion, Big Boys, The Outpost, The Wheel of Time season 1, Villain, Jerk, Clique and Mary Queen of Scots.

Áine Rose-Daly as Robyn

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Áine Rose-Daly is back as Robyn, one of the waiters at the restaurant, and we know that her journey in the show will see Robyn revealing a little bit more about her personal life to the other workers.

Where else have you seen Áine Rose-Daly? Rose-Daly has also starred in Hanna and was in an episode of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video.

Stephen McMillan as Jamie

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Stephen McMillan is back as Jamie, another chef. Originally, he was a pastry chef, but he's stepped up to Chef de Partie, meaning he also helps out in other sections. Since the film, he's gotten even closer to Emily, and is still struggling with his mental health alongside developing his skills in the kitchen.

Where else have you seen Stephen McMillan? McMillan has featured in Outlaw/King, The Lesson, Dead Shot, and The North Water.

Daniel Larkai as Jake

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Daniel Larkai is on reprising the role of Jake, a kitchen porter now working at Point North. He's got a solid friendship with Holly, another porter, but he's not quite as dedicated to his role in the restaurant as she is.

Where else have you seen Daniel Larkai? Larkai has also starred in Malpractice and Villain.

Hannah Traylen as Holly

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Hannah Traylen is reprising her role of Holly, and is another one of Point North's kitchen porters. She's sensitive and caring but also a little bit naughty, and is apparently due to get involved in a hard-hitting storyline alongside Jake.

Where else have you seen Hannah Traylen? Aside from Boiling Point, Traylen has also been in Beyond Paradise, Hounded, Ridley Road, Casualty Harlots, Howard's End, Doctors, Call the Midwife and Unforgotten.

Taz Skylar as Billy

(Image credit: BBC / Ascendant Fox / Kevin Baker)

Taz Skylar has returned as Billy, one of the restaurant's bartenders. He's a cheeky chap who's known for being a bit of a flirt and has a huge crush on Robyn and it looks like the attraction between them has moved forward a little since the movie.

Where else have you seen Taz Skylar? Skylar is likely best known for playing Sanji in Netflix's One Piece, but he's also appeared in The Lazarus Project, The Deal, The Kill Team, Lie Low, Agatha Raisin, and Villain.

Who else is in the Boiling Point cast?

In addition to the above stars, Boiling Point TV series also features:

Ahmed Malek as Musa

Missy Haysom as Kit

Steven Ogg as Nick

Stephen Odubola as Johnny

Joel MacCormack as Liam Astrid

Cathy Tyson as Vivian

The Boiling Point TV series premieres on BBC One on Sunday, October 1 at 9 pm, with subsequent episodes airing on a weekly basis at the same time. You'll be able to stream the full four-part series in full on BBC iPlayer once the first episode has aired.