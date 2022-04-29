Ridley Road: US release date, cast, plot and more about the political thriller
By Elaine Reilly published
The political thriller Ridley Road follows a young Jewish woman taking on far-right fascists in 1960s London.
Ridley Road is a thought-provoking drama that explores a relatively unknown chapter of London history. Based on the debut novel by Jo Bloom, it tells the fictional story of young Jewish woman Vivien Epstein — played by TV newcomer Agnes O’Casey (aka Aggi O'Casey) — facing prejudice in London’s swinging Sixties.
The four-part series was shown on BBC1 in 2021 and starts on May 1, 2022, on PBS Masterpiece in the US. It's full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations about 1960s London. We've got plot reveals, details of the cast and characters of Ridley Road, plus first look pictures.
Ridley Road US air date
Ridley Road premiere in the US on PBS Masterpiece at 9 pm ET/8 pm Central on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Ridley Road was shown in the UK on BBC1 in October 2021 and is now available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.
What is the plot of Ridley Road?
Ridley Road is a thriller set against the backdrop of a swinging Sixties London we haven’t seen, an East End world where far-right fascism is on the rise.
“Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition of Jewish men and women who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain. Lead character Vivien finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not only for her lover but for the sake of her country.”
Ridley Road trailer
Meet the cast of Ridley Road
From Hollywood stars to newcomers, Ridley Road, boasts an impressive cast...The cast includes:
- Agnes O’Casey (aka Aggi O'Casey) in her television debut as Vivien Epstein
- Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, 21 Grams, Vera Drake)
- Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders, New Tricks, Doctor Who)
- Rory Kinnear (Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful, Skyfall)
- Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago, Bread, In the Flesh)
- Tracy Ann Oberman (EastEnders, After Life, It's A Sin, Friday Night Dinner)
- Samantha Spiro (From Hell, Grandma’s House, Sex Education)
- Tom Varey (The Village, Game of Thrones, No Offence)
- Danny Hatchard (EastEnders, Our Girl)
- Hannah Traylen (Call the Midwife, Harlots)
- Danny Sykes (Bulletproof)
Who’s who in Ridley Road — meet the characters
Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey)
Young Jewish woman Vivien rejects her comfortable middle-class life in Manchester when she falls in love with Jack, a member of the 62 Group. When Jack goes missing her life takes a dangerous turn.
Hairdresser Vivien is working with the 62 Group in London when she discovers Jack has been badly injured. She infiltrates the neo-Nazi movement (NSM) as it gains traction and popularity in the city. Soon her sense of self, loyalties and resolve are tested, as she risks everything for the man she loves.
Agnes says: “Vivien is twenty-three and living in Manchester, in a loving but overbearing household. She is still unmarried and feels this mounting pressure of her parents ’wishes. With an arranged marriage looming she is aware there is a role she must fill that she knows isn’t right for her.
"She’s a hairdresser, which is her pride and passion, but she is not being pushed - she feels like she’s stagnating. She sees the life that is laid out in front of her, and she veers off that path and into the unknown. She takes a leap of faith and runs away to London. Initially, she goes to follow Jack, the boy she loves, but she ends up discovering so much more about her own beliefs, her own determination and her own capability."
Jack Morris (Tom Varey)
When Jack mysteriously disappears his lover Vivien desperately searches for him, only to make a shocking discovery that sets her on a life-changing path.
Tom says: “I’m so proud to be working on such a powerful, beautiful, important story. The scripts are amazing, and I’m excited to be in the company of actors that I have looked up to and admired for so long.”
Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear)
The formidable leader of neo-Nazi movement NSM, Colin is a menacing presence in Ridley Road. Fond of making fanatical speeches he’s an intimidating bigot who incites racist attacks and violent riots.
Rory says: “Sarah’s scripts had me hooked and to work with so many interesting characters is something that was hugely appealing.”
Soly Malinovsky (Eddie Marsan)
Described as a “hot-headed, sharp-witted cab driver”, Soly Malinovsky is the leader of the anti-fascist organization 62 Group.
Eddie says: “I'm honored to be playing the role of Soly, the leader of the '62' Group of Jewish anti-fascists who took on the National Socialist Movement in Ridley Road. Now, more than ever we need to hear the stories of how normal men and women put their lives on the line to stamp out this cancer.”
Barbara Watson (Tamzin Outhwaite)
Barbara is Vivien’s boss at a London-based hair salon and experiences racism first-hand being hurled at her mixed-race son.
Nettie Jones (Rita Tushingham)
Vivien’s London landlady, Nettie mourns the loss of her three sons in World War Two and becomes increasingly afraid of the changing world around her.
Nancy Malinovsky (Tracy-Ann Oberman)
Soly’s wife Nancy is described as “a smooth operator who plays a crucial role in the 62 Group operations."
Liza Epstein (Samantha Spiro)
Liza’s life is turned upside down when she discovers her late husband was involved in the underground movement… Can she protect daughter Vivien?
Lee (Danny Hatchard)
Colin Jordan’s driver Lee believes the NSM is like a family to him. But when the chips are down will his loyalty to Colin be reciprocated?
The 1960s soundtrack you'll hear in Ridley Road
Ridley Road has a great Sixties soundtrack. Here are all the songs you'll hear while watching the four-part drama.
The Hucklebuck by Chubby Checker
To Be Loved by Ronnie Carroll
Sweet Dreams by Dave Sampson & The Hunters
Steam Train Comin by Allen Crockett Glover
Image of a Girl by The Safaris
I Wanna Be Loved By You by Helen Kane
Top Teen Baby by Garry Mills
Walkin‘ Back to Happiness by Helen Shapiro
Alley-Oop by The Hollywood Argyles
Tequila by The Champs
Marvelous Lie by Helen Shapiro
I Don’t Care by Helen Shapiro
More related Ridley Road content
- Agnes O’Casey interview — "It’s a really important story for now"
- Tamzin Outhwaite on Ridley Road — "I felt like it was really my hair salon"
- Rory Kinnear interview: "Colin continued his diatribe of hate until the end"
- Tracy-Ann Oberman Ridley Road interview: "Nancy is brave, fearless and clever"
- Danny Hatchard reveals the motivations behind his Ridley Road character
Elaine is a TV journo with eighteen years of experience as an entertainment journalist, writing both in print and online. She writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines and for WhatToWatch.com — the digital entertainment brand — covering a variety of shows. She's actively involved in these brands' social media accounts. Also have been known to wander into a Podcast.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.