'After Life' Season 3 on Netflix — cast, plot and everything you need to know

After Life Season 3 is heading our way after the success of the previous two seasons.

The dark comedy, written by and starring comedian Ricky Gervais, follows recently widowed Tony (Gervais) as he navigates life after the tragic death of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman). The first season saw him swapping his nice-guy for an impulsive, devil-may-care attitude with little regard for who he hurt in the process.

By After Life Season 2, he was starting to make amends, but soon found himself shaken by another devastating loss in his life, asking for space instead of sympathy from those around him. The next instalment will pick up after the emotional Season 2 finale, and is heading to Netflix soon.

Here's what we know so far...

Ricky Gervais confirmed that After Life would return for Season 3, sharing a photo of the script with the caption: "I'd better learn my lines". Production began in April 2021, so hopefully we won't have to wait long for a confirmed release date to be confirmed.

What is the plot of After Life Season 3?

While we don't have exact plot details yet, it's expected that After Life Season 3 will focus on Tony coming to terms with the loss of his father so close to Lisa's death, and the second season hinted at a potential new relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), a nurse at the care home where his father lived.

Ricky Gervais previously revealed he had plenty of ideas for Season 3, saying: "I’ve never loved a world I've created as much as this one. There shouldn’t be a series three of anything, but this could be the first! The village is another character now and every time you go down a little road it opens up. As we delve deeper we realise we’re all screwed up and that’s fine!"

Who's in the cast?

Photos released by Netflix have confirmed that many fan favourites are returning for Season 3, including Penelope Wilton (Anne) pictured on their now very familiar bench, as well as Joe Wilkinson (Pat), Tim Plester (Julian), Tony Way (Lenny) and Jo Hartley (June).

Despite her character passing away before the events of After Life, Kerry Godliman will appear in new scenes as Lisa.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll let you know when one is released!