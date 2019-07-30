How to cancel your Netflix account

Please don't go to the Netflix headquarters to cancel your Netflix account. (We tried. It doesn't work.)

Netflix is one of those rare services that actually makes it easy to cancel. It's not even all that hard to get to. It's not hidden behind myriad layers of menus, or requires you to call and talk to an actual human being.

No, if you want to cancel Netflix, all you have to do is go to the following website: Netflix.com/CancelPlan . That's easy. Almost too easy.

A couple things worth noting about the Netflix cancellation page:

If you do in fact cancel your Netflix account, they'll actually keep your preferences around for 10 months, just in case you want to come back and don't want to start from scratch. So, like they say, all your profiles, preferences and viewing history "will be waiting for you."

Netflix also offers up other plan options. So maybe you'll still stick around if you just want to save some money but not kill off Netflix altogether.

Netflix proper isn't the only place you might need to go to cancel your Netflix account. If you've got billing set up through Google Play or through iTunes, you'll need to dive into them to cancel your account. Here's what's up:

How to cancel Netflix through Google Play

If you're paying for Netflix through your Google Play account, you'll need to also go through it to cancel service. Here's how to do it.

Go to play.google.com/store/account/subscriptions . Log in to your Google account, if you're not already. Find Netflix in your list of subscriptions, and click the cancel link.

The same scheme applies if you'd prefer to cancel your Netflix account through the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

Open Google Play Store on your phone or tablet. Hit the Menu icon. Choose Account. Choose Subscriptions Select Netflix, and then cancel.

How to cancel Netflix through iTunes

This is one you can do through iTunes on a Mac, or on your iPhone or iPad. Here's what's up.

Cancel Netflix in iTunes on a Mac

Open up iTunes, and select Account from the top of your screen. Then choose "View My Account." Scroll down to the Settings section. Now choose Manage. To the right of the Netflix subscription, choose Edit. Now choose Cancel Subscription. Confirm your choice.

How to cancel Netflix on an iPhone

It's a little easier to do on an iPhone.

Open the Netflix app, and tap the menu icon. Choose Account. Choose Cancel Streaming Plan. It'll take you straight to the iTunes subscriptions page. Now choose Netflix, then Cancel Subscription. Confirm your choice.

That's it. Pretty simple