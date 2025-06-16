Netflix users have just days left to watch Cate Blanchett's hugely topical series that has 86% RT rating — and it's inspired by a true story

Netflix users have little time left to watch the acclaimed Cate Blanchett series Stateless, which will leave the streaming service on Wednesday, June 25.

The Oscar-winner co-created and stars in the six-part drama set in an Australian detention centre.

At the time, she described it as a "passion project," and although it was originally released in 2020, it remains hugely topical given the current political focus on immigration.

Stateless | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stateless follows the perspective of four characters, most notably Sofie Werner, played by The Handmaid's Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski.

Sofie, a flight attendant of German descent, is on the edge of a breakdown when she meets Pat and Gordon Masters (Blanchett and Dominic West), who run a cult-like dance therapy studio.

When Sofie quits her job to focus on self-improvement, she is unable to pay the studio's fees and gets turfed out during a talent night. Instead of coming to her aid, her family takes away her passport and closes her bank account. She's then detained after providing authorities with a false identity and finds herself in a remote detention centre, alongside refugees from around the world.

(Please note that in both the US and UK, you can’t watch Stateless on an ad-supported Netflix plan.)

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yvonne Strahovski as Sofie Werner in Stateless (Image credit: Netflix)

Inspired by a true story

Statless is inspired by the real-life experiences of Cornelia Rau, a German-Australian woman. In 2004, Rau was transported against her will to a detention centre. Authorities suspected she was an illegal immigrant and detained her for 10 months — in fact, she was an Australian resident who suffered from mental illness.

Also in the story is asylum seeker Ameer (Fayssal Bazzi), who ends up in the camp after escaping from Afghanistan with his family. Having used all his savings for a boat to Australia, his money is stolen by people smugglers and he gets separated from his wife and children.

“Ameer was a teacher back home, but had to flee because of the Taliban,” says Bazzi. “He is just an ordinary man trying to reach for a better, safer life.”

The other two key characters are working-class father Cam Sandford (Jai Courtney), who becomes a guard at the camp, and bureaucrat Clare Kowitz (Asher Keddie), who is under pressure to sort out a public relations crisis when human rights abuses are leaked to the press.

Is Stateless worth a watch?

Dominic West as Gordon Masters (Image credit: Netflix)

Well, it was certainly well received by critics and audiences alike, having an 81% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience rating.

Also, given all the attention around immigration at the moment, it's very topical. It's also only six parts, which means it’s an easy binge and you should be able to watch it all before it leaves Netflix. It is somewhat frustrating that it's not available on Netflix's cheapest plan.

See our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.