'Doctor Who' 2022 specials: release dates, plot, trailer, and more

'Doctor Who' 2022 specials - One down, two go go for this Tardis team.

Excitement is building for the Doctor Who 2022 specials.

Yes, two more specials will hit our screens this year, following New Year’s Day's Eve of the Daleks. But what’s next for the good Doctor?

“It’s the end, but the moment has been prepared for,” the fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) famously said before he turned into the fifth (Peter Davison), and it seems this is as true now as it was back in 1981.

The clock is currently ticking on Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor, the actress has announced last summer her decision to leave Tardis behind. So, the production team have had plenty of time to craft a fitting finale for the show’s first female Doctor.

Eve of the Daleks was the first of a trio of episodes that will climax in the 13th Doctor’s departure (who will be the next Doctor?), so what about the other two?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Doctor Who specials…

The first special, Eve of the Daleks, was released on BBC1 on January 1. The second special, The Legend of the Sea Devils, is expected at Easter, while the third will go out in the autumn to tie in with the BBC's 100th birthday celebrations. In the US, the specials will air around the same time on BBC America.

Doctor Who 2022 specials plot — Easter: 'The Legend of the Sea Devils'

And old friend gives the Doc a devil of a job. (Image credit: BBC)

What’s the story?

Ahoy, me hearties! The Doc visits pirate territory for the first time since 2010’s The Curse of the Black Spot, and like that story — which saw us meet English pirate Henry Every — it centers on a real-life historical figure.

The episode sees the Doc alongside Yaz and Dan head to a small coastal village in 19th century China, where they encounter the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching. According to legend, Ching rose from prostitute to commander of a vast force of over 300 ships and leader of over 180,000 pirates.

We’ll see our trio embark on a swashbuckling adventure — but it’s not the hijinks on the high seas that have got the fans very excited…



Who’s the big bad?

At 7.58pm on 1 January 2022, Doctor Who fans up and down the country let out a collective cry of "YES!". A trailer screening after Eve of the Daleks saw a figure loom into the camera and slowly come into focus, revealing itself to be… a Sea Devil!

The Sea Devils were first seen in the 1972 Who serial of the same name, the aquatic monsters teaming up with the evil Master and clashing with Jon Pertwee’s Doc. The sight of the Sea Devils emerging from the waves to confront the Doctor and companion Jo was the stuff of many children’s nightmares in the 1970s.

The Sea Devils rise from the waves. (Image credit: BBC)

Less fondly remembered is their second – and last to date – appearance in Warriors of the Deep, a 1984 story featuring Peter Davison. The creatures’ wobbly heads and Samuri-inspired costumes brought derision from fans. Not as much, though, as their fearsome pet, The Myrka, which was clearly two men in a green pantomime horse set-up!

These Sea Devils were less fright, more of a sight. (Image credit: BBC)

The fearsome Myrka prompted mirth! (Image credit: BBC)

The Sea Devils have an interesting backstory, though. They are part of the reptilian species which were the original intelligent life on earth, long before man evolved.

They put themselves into suspended animation deep below the ground to hide from a huge asteroid that was going to collide with earth. But the impact never happened — the body being caught in the Earth’s gravitational pull and becoming our moon. So, the creatures' alarm clock was never triggered, and they continued sleeping.

This immediately gives us a nice moral dilemma — as they were the original inhabitants of the earth, do they have a right to take their planet back?

The trailer for the special sees a character declare, “she released a demon!” So, has Madame Ching summoned the Sea Devils back to life? And will she be in league with the creatures, or will she have to join forces with the Doctor to take on the new threat?

Madame Ching will keep the drama afloat. (Image credit: BBC)

Who’s starring?

The main guest star as Madams Ching is Crystal Yu, who is best known for her role in BBC’s long-running medical drama Casualty. She played Lily Chao from 2013-2017.

Also appearing is TV newcomer and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki and Arthur Lee, who has appeared in Sky’s Strike Back, as Ji-Hun.

Life a beach for Ying Ki. (Image credit: BBC)

Ji-Hun is armed and dangerous. (Image credit: BBC)

What about behind the camera?

The special is written by showrunner Chris Chibnall alongside series newcomer Ella Rose.

The episode is familiar territory for Chris. Back in 2010 he wrote a two-part story which re-introduced the Sea Devil’s land-bound cousins, the Silurians, to modern Who viewers, following their first appearance back in 1970.

Ella’s sci-fi play The Phlebotomist — exploring questions around genetic ethics — was nominated for an Oliver Award in 2018. TV-wise she is on the writing team of the UK remake of hit French show Call My Agent.

Chinese director Haolu Wang takes on her first Who directing role for the special. Her website describes her as specializing in “emotional fantasy”, which makes her perfect for those deeper moments modern Who has become well known for alongside the obligatory thrills and chills.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, here you go...

Autumn 2022: Centennial Special

The Doc's final battle arrives! (Image credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon/Matt Burlem)

What’s the story?

Well, that’s the question. The episode will see the departure of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, so will have to be something special. Plus, it’s part of the BBC’s celebration of 100 years of broadcasting, and will form part of an even bigger event. No pressure, then!

“It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations,” is all showrunner Chris has said on the episode. While BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger promised, “Jodie’s final adventure to mark the BBC’s Centenary in 2022 is set to be a Doctor Who special to remember.”

Who’s the big bad?



Again, another big question. There’s a number of plotlines left hanging from Jodie’s tenure, most obviously the Doctor’s lost memories of her time with the Division. So, will we revisit that? If so, the most obvious enemy for the Doc to face off with would be The Master, her arch "frenemy" who first revealed the secret past. Sacha Dhawan seems to have a great time filming his episodes for season 12, so may have welcomed a return.

What else needs to be tied up?

Of course, power-mad beings trying to take over the universe are all well and good, but there's always a human story or two running beneath the surface.

One theme fans will want some closure on is Yaz's growing feelings for The Doctor. The show is well known for its bittersweet endings when it comes to companions, so is Yaz set for the same fate as Martha, Amy and the rest when it comes to her feelings for the Doc?

(Image credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Who’s behind the camera?

Chris has written his and Jodie’s final episode solo — as only seems right and proper.

Jamie Magnus Stone has returned to direct the episode. He’s one of the series’ big guns, having helmed blockbuster episodes including Spyfall and the season 12 finale The Ascension of the Cyberman and The Timeless Children. His three episodes of last year’s The Flux — The Halloween Apocalypse, War of the Sontarans, and Village of the Angels – were the three most well-received of the series. So, we can expect big things from this episode.

"I can't give anything away, but I can tell you that it's going to be an absolutely spectacular episode with a lot of visual effects," Who digital effects coordinator Emily Lawrence confirmed.



Will we meet the new doctor?

That is the big, big question!

Traditionally, we see the Doctor regenerate into their next incarnation at the end of their final episode.

Exceptions have only been Doc two into three (Jon Pertwee wasn’t cast at the time Patrick Troughton filmed his last episode) and Doc six into seven (Sacked Colin Baker refused to return to film a changeover to Sylvester McCoy). But will it happen this time?

Production has wound down on Chris’ Doctor Who (rumors are the Tardis set has already been dismantled) and work is not due to start on the new series until next year, for a launch next autumn to tie in with the show’s 60th anniversary. So, will Russell decide to keep the new Doc under wraps, for now, ready for his relaunch?

Rumors for the next Doc include Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, who took the lead in Russell’s much-lauded It’s A Sin last year, and The Haunting of Bly Manor star T'Nia Miller.



However, Russell insists that the search for the new Doctor is still ongoing. “We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We're just starting auditions,” he said in December.

2023… and beyond!

What’s the future for the Doctor?

Last year, fans were left aghast when it was announced that former showrunner Russell T Davies – who relaunched the show back onto our screens in 2005 – was taking over the show for the 60th anniversary special, and an unspecified number of of “series beyond”.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favourite show," Davies said in the announcement.

And things are already underway. He more recently said: "I've already written some of the episodes. The first will go out in November 2023 — that's the 60th anniversary of the show."

The moment has been prepared for, indeed.