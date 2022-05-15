Doctor Who confirms David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return

Doctor Who has announced that the 10th Doctor and Donna will be returning to the series for the first time since 2010, where David Tennant and Catherine Tate delighted viewers with their unlikely partnership.

This will no doubt be great news for fans of the beloved sci-fi series, as the Tennant and Tate era was the most successful that the show has been since its revival in 2005, with an average audience of more than eight million viewers per episode. So people have been keen to see them back!

What's more, Catherine Tate previously teased she'd be up for returning, saying: "What can I tell you? No, I wish it was [true]. Well, no one's been in touch. I'm on the same number, I'd just like to say. So, if you've got the money, I've got the time."

But now the news is officially confirmed, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement: "They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story.

"Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

So far, Doctor Who bosses are reluctant to tell us too much about what's going on, but with Tennant and Tate on board for the 60th-anniversary celebrations, it seems like fans will have a lot to look forward to in 2023!

The last time they were seen together on screen, Tennant's Doctor was forced to wipe Donna’s memory. The Doctor had to take the drastic step in order to save her life. He told her family that she will die if she ever remembered her time-traveling experiences with him. So the question is what has brought the pair back together?

How it started vs how it’s going They're back... ❤️❤️➕🔷 #DoctorWho https://t.co/2UbVqRJWkF https://t.co/MZDGT0B4j5 pic.twitter.com/ElUSDQbKM7May 15, 2022 See more

Recently, fans were delighted to learn that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would take over from Jodie Whittaker, where he'll be taking on the coveted role of the 14th Doctor.

In a statement, he revealed: "Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

"The entire team has been so welcoming and truly given their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

But is this the last of our big surprises, or will we be seeing even more for the big 60th anniversary? We'll have to wait and see...

Doctor Who is currently available on BBC iPlayer with new episodes to follow soon.