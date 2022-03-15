Catherine Tate teases return to Doctor Who for 60th anniversary
Catherine Tate hasn't been on Doctor Who since 2008 but hasn't ruled out a return.
Catherine Tate has revealed whether or not she has plans to return to Doctor Who, following announcements that Russell T Davies will be coming back as showrunner in the near future.
Appearing on The One Show to speak about The Nan Movie, starring her sketch show character, she told Jermaine Jenas that at the moment it was just rumors and joked that she 'probably started them herself'.
Catherine's newest film sees her reprising her role as foul-mouthed pensioner Joannie Taylor (aka Nan) as she embarks on a road trip to Ireland with her grandson.
But fans are wondering if we'll see Catherine back as Donna, the Time Lord's former companion any time soon.
Jermaine opened the conversation by saying: "Catherine, there's a rumor going around that you might be returning in the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who..."
Talking about a potential return, Catherine replied: "What can I tell you? No, I wish it was [true]. Well, no one's been in touch."
"I'm on the same number, I'd just like to say. So, if you've got the money, I've got the time," she laughed.
It seems like the comedian is keen to reprise her role as Donna Noble, a character she played for two series from 2008 to 2010 alongside David Tennant's Doctor. But with the 60th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi series approaching, could we be getting some surprise cameos?
Nan was rather bothered Catherine Tate got to come on #TheOneShow instead of her... 😂Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/0P9iCC4XJ5 pic.twitter.com/eDWdILKAMNMarch 14, 2022
However, before we start thinking about cameos, there's the very important matter of who will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as prepares to hand the TARDIS keys over to somebody else. So far we don't have anyone confirmed, but you can check out our Doctor Who theories to see who might be taking on the iconic role!
In addition to this, Catherine Tate is back on our screens for a new Netflix comedy series called Hard Cell, which takes a satirical look at life within the prison system.
Much like her original stint on The Catherine Tate Show, the comedian is taking on multiple roles in the new series, including vain prison guard Marco and bouncy inmate Ros who idolizes her mother, so there is a lot going on!
Doctor Who is available on BBC iPlayer, and Catherine Tate's new series Hard Cell starts on Netflix on Tuesday, April 12.
