'The Nan Movie': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

The Nan Movie focuses on Catherine Tate’s iconic and much-loved character Nan aka Joannie Taylor, a foul-mouthed pensioner.

The spin-off film sees the popular character embark on a road trip from London to Ireland with her grandson, Jamie (Mathew Horne) to mend her relationship with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson).

With hilarity and chaos guaranteed, we can’t wait for this comedy to hit our screens.

Here’s everything we know about The Nan Movie…

The Nan Movie hits cinemas on Thursday, March. 10 in the UK. There's currently no US release date.

Who is Nan?

Nan earned a cult following after appearing in The Catherine Tate Show, which was on our screens from 2004 to 2007, and the funny character has gathered passionate fans ever since. The character has since starred in a number of BBC spin-off sketches, including Nan’s Christmas Carol and a sketch for Comic Relief last year, alongside James Bond.

Joannie, who is always referred to as “Nan,” is a belligerent old, cockney woman who constantly uses vulgar language and insults others. In an interview, Catherine revealed the inspiration behind the character of Nan, saying she based her off a nursing home resident that she performed to while at drama school, who was irritated by her blocking the TV during her performances.

'The Nan Movie' cast

Leading the cast is none other than the comedic legend Catherine Tate as Nan, who will be joined by: Mathew Horne as Jamie, Katherine Parkinson as Nell, and Pete Bennett as Bradley.

Other stars include: Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Mick, Jack Doolan as Terry, Parker Sawyers as Walter, James Corrigan as Froggo, and more.

Nan with her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne). (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

'The Nan Movie' plot

The synopsis of the film goes: “Catherine Tate’s iconic character Nan hits the big screen as she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland with her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson). Militant vegan arsonists, raucous rugby teams, all night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes all make for a proper day out.”

It also acts as an origin story that mixes Nan’s present with her past and we discover what makes her the cantankerous pensioner she is today.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the hilarious trailer below, where we see Nan and Jamie go on a very crazy car ride to Ireland.