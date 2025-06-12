The Twits: cast, plot and everything we know

The Twits on Netflix has Johnny Vegas (above) as its main voice star.

The Twits are coming! This beloved children's book by Roald Dahl will arrive on Netflix in the form of a one-off animated movie voiced by the likes of British comedian Johnny Vegas, Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke.

The story follows the revolting Mr and Mrs Twit (Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale), who have risen to fame as the owners of a dangerous amusement park. But they meet their match when two children and a host of magical animals vow to stop the miserable pair taking over the town, using any means necessary.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix movie The Twits…

The Twits will be released on Netflix later in 2025, and we're thinking it could be in the run-up to Christmas. It would be the perfect family festive viewing!

When we hear of an official air date, however, we’ll update you on this page.

The Twits plot

The Twits follows Mr and Mrs Twit who are both truly repulsive people who enjoy playing cruel tricks on one another, tormenting animals and making those around them miserable. They also own a dangerous, and ridiculous, theme park called Twitlandia. But when they rise to power, two brave orphans and some magical animals band together to stop them, using The Twits’ own tricks against them.

The Twits cast — Margo Martindale as Mrs Twit

Margo Martindale will voice the mean-spirited Mrs Twit. She’s also appeared in The Sticky, Million Dollar Baby, Dexter, The Millers, The Good Wife and BoJack Horsemen.

Margo Martindale as Ruth Landry in The Sticky. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Johnny Vegas as Mr Twit

Johnny Vegas is voicing the appalling Mr Twit. The comedian and actor has been in Murder, They Hope, Romantic Getaway, Still Open All Hours, Bleak House and Benidorm. He made the series Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping, about starting his own glamping site, and has also appeared on Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and QI.

Johnny Vegas in ITV comedy Benidorm. (Image credit: ITV / Tiger Aspect)

Who else are voice stars in The Twits?

The Twits voice cast also features Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is voicing Pippa while Black Swan’s Natalie Portman is Mary Muggle-Wump.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but we’ll add it to this page as soon as one is released.

Behind the scenes and more on The Twits for Netflix

The Twits for Netflix is written, directed and produced by Ralph Breaks the Internet’s Phil Johnston, who says: “I’ve always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don’t know what this says about me, and I really don’t want to look into it. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like The Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world.”

All about Roald Dahl's book The Twits

The Twits was written in 1980 by Roald Dahl, author of other classic children's books Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, Danny Champion Of The World and James and the Giant Peach. It has sold 16 million copies worldwide and been translated into 41 languages. This is the first time the novel The Twits has been adapted for TV.