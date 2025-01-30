Frankenstein: cast, plot and everything we know
Frankenstein is a new Netflix movie that sees Guillermo del Toro recreate the classic horror tale starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi...
Frankenstein on Netflix brings together Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac and Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi for a movie adaptation by The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro of the classic horror novel by Mary Shelley.
Oscar Isaac is playing the legendary scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi plays his iconic creation, Frankenstein’s monster. Charles Dance and David Bradley are also appearing in the film, which will be told from the point of view of the creature.
“My favourite novel in the world is Frankenstein. The character has fused with my soul,” Guillermo del Toro says. “It doesn't get more personal than this.”
Here’s everything we know about the Netflix film Frankenstein…
Frankenstein release date
Frankenstein premieres worldwide on Netflix in November 2025. We will update with the actual date as soon as we hear.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet but when Netflix releases one, we’ll add it on here.
Frankenstein plot
This movie based on Mary Shelley’s novel "Frankenstein", which saw Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, conduct an experiment to bring to life a hideous creature made from corpses. But the experiment brings about the downfall of them both. It’s unclear how much the movie version will deviate from Shelley’s work as this version follows the creature, who wants the chance to tell his side of the story.
Frankenstein cast — Oscar Isaac as Dr Victor Frankenstein
Oscar Isaac is starring as the reckless scientist Dr Victor Frankenstein. He's previously played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise and has also been in Scenes From a Marriage, The Nativity Story, Robin Hood, Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Addams Family, Dune: Part One and Moon Knight.
Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster
Jacob Elordi plays the creature that Dr Frankenstein creates so is in heavy make-up. He’s best known for the Prime Video film Saltburn but has also starred in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria, Priscilla, On Swift Horses and Deep Water.
Who else is starring?
Mia Goth (Emma) is Elizabeth, Victor’s wife, while Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Harry Potter), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) also star.
Previous famous Frankenstein movies
Mary Shelley’s novel has been adapted for the screen numerous times. The 1931 film adaptation had Colin Clive as Dr Henry Frankenstein and Boris Karloff as the Monster. Director Mel Brooks made the comedy spoof Young Frankenstein in 1974, starring Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman and Peter Boyle as the monster who even does a comic dance on stage.
Kenneth Branagh directed the 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring Robert De Niro as the monster, while the 2015 film Victor Frankenstein had Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott and Jessica Brown Findlay in the cast.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.