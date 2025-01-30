Frankenstein: cast, plot and everything we know

Frankenstein on Netflix sees Oscar Isaac (above in a first look) play the fictional scientist who creates a monster.

Frankenstein on Netflix brings together Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac and Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi for a movie adaptation by The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro of the classic horror novel by Mary Shelley.

Oscar Isaac is playing the legendary scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi plays his iconic creation, Frankenstein’s monster. Charles Dance and David Bradley are also appearing in the film, which will be told from the point of view of the creature.

“My favourite novel in the world is Frankenstein. The character has fused with my soul,” Guillermo del Toro says. “It doesn't get more personal than this.”

Here’s everything we know about the Netflix film Frankenstein…

Frankenstein premieres worldwide on Netflix in November 2025. We will update with the actual date as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but when Netflix releases one, we’ll add it on here.

Frankenstein plot

This movie based on Mary Shelley’s novel "Frankenstein", which saw Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, conduct an experiment to bring to life a hideous creature made from corpses. But the experiment brings about the downfall of them both. It’s unclear how much the movie version will deviate from Shelley’s work as this version follows the creature, who wants the chance to tell his side of the story.

Frankenstein cast — Oscar Isaac as Dr Victor Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac is starring as the reckless scientist Dr Victor Frankenstein. He's previously played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise and has also been in Scenes From a Marriage, The Nativity Story, Robin Hood, Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Addams Family, Dune: Part One and Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. (Image credit: ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved)

Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster

Jacob Elordi plays the creature that Dr Frankenstein creates so is in heavy make-up. He’s best known for the Prime Video film Saltburn but has also starred in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria, Priscilla, On Swift Horses and Deep Water.

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. (Image credit: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios)

Who else is starring?

Mia Goth (Emma) is Elizabeth, Victor’s wife, while Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Harry Potter), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) also star.

Previous famous Frankenstein movies

Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's monster. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Mary Shelley’s novel has been adapted for the screen numerous times. The 1931 film adaptation had Colin Clive as Dr Henry Frankenstein and Boris Karloff as the Monster. Director Mel Brooks made the comedy spoof Young Frankenstein in 1974, starring Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman and Peter Boyle as the monster who even does a comic dance on stage.

Kenneth Branagh directed the 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring Robert De Niro as the monster, while the 2015 film Victor Frankenstein had Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott and Jessica Brown Findlay in the cast.

Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle in the spoof movie Young Frankenstein from 1974. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)