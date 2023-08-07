Saltburn: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

After causing quite the stir (and winning an Oscar) with Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell is back behind the camera with a new movie in 2023 titled Saltburn.

An original idea from Fennell, Saltburn looks to tell a story of privilege and desire, hopefully with the same razor-sharp edge as Promising Young Woman. The movie is considered among the early contenders for Oscar attention this year, but can Fennell go two-for-two in that regard?

Here is everything that we know right now about Saltburn, from when it is slated to premiere to the cast, and whether or not there is a Saltburn trailer available.

Saltburn has been slated for a November 24 release date, premiering exclusively in movie theaters. No distinction was made, so at this time, it seems that the November 24 date is a global release for the movie (we'll provide an update if that proves not to be the case).

The movie is going to be the opening night movie for the 2023 BFI London Film Festival, which takes place from October 4-15.

Saltburn plot

As we mentioned, Fennell wrote the original screenplay for Saltburn, just as she did for Promising Young Woman (which went on to win the Oscar). Here is the official synopsis for Saltburn:

"Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten."

Saltburn cast

Saltburn (Image credit: Amazon Studios/MGM)

Leading the way on Saltburn are two exciting young actors, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Keoghan is playing Oliver Quick, a young student struggling to find his way at Oxford until he meets Felix Catton, played by Elordi), a charming and aristocratic young man.

Keoghan's star has been on the rise in recent years, especially in 2022 when he had a cameo in The Batman as the Joker and was nominated for an Oscar for The Banshees of Inisherin. His past credits also include The Eternals, The Green Knight, Chernobyl, Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

While Keoghan has made his name on the big screen, Elordi has done so on TV, specifically with his breakout role on the hit HBO series Euphoria. However, he does have a handful of notable movie roles, including in Deep Water and Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise.

The rest of the impressive cast includes Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time, Gone Girl), Richard E. Grant (Loki season 1, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends), Archie Madekwe (Gran Turismo, Beau Is Afraid) and, making for a Promising Young Woman reunion, Carey Mulligan. None of these actors' roles have been disclosed as of yet.

Saltburn trailer

There is no trailer for Saltburn available yet. When one becomes available we'll share it here.

Who is Emerald Fennell?

Emerald Fennell made her big-screen directing debut with Promising Young Woman, but she has been making waves with her work both in front of and behind the camera in recent years.

On-screen, viewers will know Fennell from Albert Nobbs, Anna Karenina, The Danish Girl, Call the Midwife, The Crown and, most recently, as Midge in the Barbie movie. She also was one of the main writers of Killing Eve season 2, for which she was nominated for an Emmy.