‘Deep Water’: Everything we know about the Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas thriller

The thriller genre is getting a new entry in 2022 with the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starring movie Deep Water. Adapted from a Patricia Highsmith novel and from a director who made his calling card with these kinds of sexy thrillers, the ingredients for Deep Water are certainly intriguing.

Here is everything that we know about Deep Water.

Deep Water has been in development for many years, having a bit of an adventure getting onto the big screen. After a few delays of its release date that started in 2020 had pushed a planned release date in theaters to Jan. 14, 2022, it was announced on Dec. 9, 2021, that Deep Water had been pulled from the release calendar .

However, it has since been announced that Deep Water will premiere exclusively on streaming services, Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video abroad. There is no official release date for Deep Water’s streaming debut as of yet.

‘Deep Water’ plot

Deep Water is a Patricia Highsmith novel that was originally published in 1957. A psychological thriller, the story follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple in a loveless marriage that is held together by an agreement that Melinda can have as many affairs as she wants as long as she does not desert her family. However, the precarious arrangement takes a dark turn when some of Melinda’s lovers are found dead.

Highsmith’s work has been memorably used for movies before. She is the author behind Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, The Price of Salt (adapted into 2015’s Carol), The Two Faces of January and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in ‘Deep Water’

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are set to star in Deep Water as Vic and Melinda Van Allen. It’s a fun bit of casting because Affleck and de Armas began dating around the time they were filming the movie. The pair have split, but it will still be intriguing to see how their chemistry together is on screen.

Of course, aside from their personal relationship, Affleck and de Armas have been doing great work in recent years. Affleck has been seeing his acting career find new heights with acclaimed performances in 2020’s The Way Back and 2021’s The Last Duel and The Tender Bar. For de Armas, she has broken out in a big way thanks to blockbuster films like Knives Out and No Time to Die.

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

‘Deep Water’ cast

While Affleck and de Armas will serve as the central couple, the rest of Deep Water’s cast is a strong group of actors, including the likes of Tracy Lettes, Lil Rey Howry, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and more.

Here is the main cast list:

Ben Affleck - Vic Van Allen

Ana de Armas - Melinda Van Allen

Tracy Letts - Lionel

Rachel Blanchard - Maggie

Lil Rel Howery - Nash

Finn Wittrock - Dom

Jacob Elordi - Terry

Dash Mihok - Arthur

Kristen Connelly - Jackie

Jade Fernandez - Evelyn Cowan

‘Deep Water’ director

Deep Water is probably hoping to be the kind of sexy, psychological thrillers that were big hits in the late 20th century and early 2000s. They have the perfect director to try and reach that goal — Adrian Lyne.

Lyne is an Oscar-nominated director whose credits include Flashdance, 9 ½ weeks, Fatal Attraction (for which he received his Oscar nomination for Best Director), Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful.

Deep Water marks a comeback for Lyne, as the movie will be his first since 2002’s Unfaithful.

Is there a ‘Deep Water’ trailer?

No materials have been shared yet for Deep Water. No pictures and no trailer. What to Watch will update this page as any images or other materials become available.