Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

The Emmy award-winning coming-of-age drama Euphoria created by Sam Levinson is finally back for its second season after releasing a couple of special episodes in December 2020 and January 2021 which checked up on two of the main characters.

17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya) will return as she continues to juggle love, mental health issues, loss, and her addiction to drugs, and the series will follow her and the lives of several other teenagers from the town of East Highland.

Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 online in the US

Euphoria season 2 premieres in the US on HBO on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 9 pm EST on the traditional cable network, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis in the same slot. As it's an HBO original series, you'll also be able to stream the second season of Euphoria on HBO Max.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 online from anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Euphoria season 2 via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 online in the UK

In the UK, Euphoria season 2 will air weekly on Sky Atlantic from Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 pm. Episodes will also be made available to stream on NOW.

Check Sky.com for all the latest Sky TV packages and deals.