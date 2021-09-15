‘Love Life’ season 2: Cast, trailer and everything we know about the HBO Max series

HBO Max is keeping its Love Life going, as the streamer is full steam ahead with a second season of the comedy series.

Love Life was among the first HBO Max originals that debuted in the early days of the streaming service in 2020. The series, created by Sam Boyd, starred Anna Kendrick as Darby and followed her search for love in present day New York.

Whether you’re a fan or the series already (like What to Watch is ) or looking to start it up, here is everything that you need to know about Love Life.

What is the plot of ‘Love Life’?

Love Life is a comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to lasting love. The first season focused exclusively on Kendrick’s Darby Carter, with each episode focusing on a different chapter. SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t seen season one of Love Life yet, but Darby ultimately ends up getting married, which kind of puts the kibosh on her arc.

So instead, Love Life season two will focus on an entirely new character, Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar). The story picks up with Marcus feeling like the rug has been pulled out from under him as he comes out of a years-long relationship. He is now back searching for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he already had.

Who is in the ‘Love Life’ cast?

In addition to William Jackson Harper taking over the lead role of Love Life, new additions to the season two cast include Jessica Williams (Booksmart, The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters) as series regulars.

Guest stars for season two will include Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jenkins, Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer. Keith David will serve as the narrator, taking over from season one’s Lesley Manville.

Darby fans need not fret, Anna Kendrick, as well as Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune will pop up occasionally in season two.

Love Life season two will return to HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 28, with the first three episodes available to stream right away. Another three episodes will then be released on Nov. 4 and the final four episodes of the 10-episode second season will hit the service on Nov. 11.

Is there a ‘Love Life’ season two trailer?

HBO Max recently released the teaser trailer for Love Life season two, which officially passes the torch between Anna Kendrick’s Darby and William Jackson Harper’s Marcus. Check out the teaser below, and we’ll be sure to update if/when a full trailer is released.

How to watch ‘Love Life’

Love Life is an HBO Max original, which means that an HBO Max subscription is going to be needed to watch season two.

When signing up for HBO Max, you have two options. The first is the $14.99 version of HBO Max, which gives you full access to all HBO Max content, including the 2021 Warner Bros. films that run on the streaming service for the first 31 days of their release; the service is also ad-free. The $9.99 option for HBO Max is ad-supported and does not have its full range of services, including the Warner Bros. movies and the ability to download content for offline viewing. However, either version lets viewers watch HBO Max originals, so no worries about which one you opt for to watch Love Life.

Some of you may have actually caught the first season of Love Life on TBS or TNT in August. That is part of a strategy WarnerMedia is employing with HBO Max originals called “Front Row,” with select shows making linear debuts. At this point it is unclear if that strategy will continue where Love Life season two would also make its way to TBS/TNT at some point in the future.

But if you missed it on TBS/TNT and want to catch up with Love Life season one, all 10 episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.