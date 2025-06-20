Max adds video game movie that took theaters by storm — and divided fans and critics

Max is giving people what they want, as the biggest movie of 2025, A Minecraft Movie, is available on the streaming service as of today, June 20.

A Minecraft Movie is an adaptation of the popular video game series that allows players to create almost anything in its virtual world. In the movie, a group of misfits find themselves transported into the cubic world and teaming up to save it from an evil force using their imagination. Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers star in the movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Audiences turned out in droves for A Minecraft Movie, powering it to a $423 million haul at the US box office, with nearly an additional $530 million from around the world. They back their dollars up with how they scored the movie on Rotten Tomatoes — an 85% positive rating from general audiences — and with all the viral trends that came about from the movie, most notably the wild cheers when the chicken jockey appears.

Critics weren’t so kind to the movie, as it earned a “Rotten” designation from them. It also divided What to Watch, with our Tom Bedford giving the movie a passing grade in his A Minecraft Movie review, and our editor saying that the movie is an example of how “Hollywood hates parents.”

Whichever way you lean, A Minecraft Movie is one of the biggest movies to stream in June, and adds to Max’s solid library of 2025 new movies. Other titles from this year streaming on Max include Mickey 17, The Alto Knights, Companion and Parthenope.

In the near future, the streamer will also add other A24 titles like On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (July 4), Opus (July 11) and Death of a Unicorn (July 25), and one of 2025’s other big hits from theaters, Sinners (date TBD).

In order to stream A Minecraft Movie on Max, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service. If you aren’t, the movie is available to rent via digital on-demand platforms; that’s the only choice for UK viewers right now, as A Minecraft Movie is not yet streaming in the UK.

If you need any final convincing to check out A Minecraft Movie, here is the trailer: