Mickey 17: cast, plot and everything we know about the Robert Pattinson sci-fi movie

After making history with the first foreign language movie to become an Oscar Best Picture winner, Bong Joon Ho is set to return with an all-new movie, Mickey 17, teaming up with Robert Pattinson to bring an acclaimed sci-fi novel to the big screen.

That novel is Mickey7 by Ashton Edwards, which was released in 2022. A sequel, Antimatter Blues has also already been published, so if the movie proves to be a hit, there's potential for Hollywood to have a new sci-fi series on its hands.

But let's not put the cart before the horse. Here is everything you need to know about Mickey 17.

As of right now, when we're getting Mickey 17 is a mystery, as no official release date has been announced.

The expectation had been that the movie would be released in March 2024, but Warner Bros. pulled Mickey 17 from its release calendar, with reports suggesting it was because of delays caused by the actors and writers' strikes that took place in Hollywood in 2023. To fill the slot for the studio, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was moved up a couple of weeks to March 29.

There is still a chance that Mickey 17 is going to be a 2024 new movie, but we'll have to wait and see as the movie's plans are solidified.

Mickey 17 cast

Robert Pattinson headlines the cast of Mickey 17. He plays a character sent on an expedition to colonize an ice planet, however, he is deemed "expendable," a disposable employee who has plenty of clones to replace him in case something goes wrong. Pattinson first broke out in two major YA literary adaptations, Harry Potter and Twilight, but in recent years has been seen in movies like Good Time, High Life, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman. He most recently lent his voice for the English-language dubbing of The Boy and the Heron.

Other members of the Mickey 17 cast include Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), Steven Yeun (Beef), Toni Collette (The Staircase) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), though there are no details on what role any of them are playing.

Mickey 17 plot

No official plot has been released for Mickey 17 by Warner Bros., but we can give you the book's synopsis to give you an idea of what to expect:

"Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that’s too dangerous ― even suicidal ― the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal… and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

The one thing we may be able to infer from the title change of Mickey7 to Mickey 17 is that the movie version has seen more iterations of Mickey come and go before the titular clone takes over.

Bong Joon Ho wrote the screenplay.

Mickey 17 trailer

An official trailer for Mickey 17 is not available, but a teaser was released all the way back in 2022 for the movie. Watch that directly below:

Bong Joon Ho movies

Even before South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho won an Oscar for 2019's Parasite, he was a well-established name both in Hollywood and the international film market. Mickey 17 will mark his ninth feature directing job since 2000. Here is his full list of credits over the last 24 years: